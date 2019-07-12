On reading Cicero
in the Facebook age
Poor Cicero he had only one friend
Loyal to him to the very end
Poor Cicero had he lived today
He’d have 244 likes 244 friends
In this age of advanced communication
People grunt like Cyclops From nation to nation
They spend hours they spend their days
Celebrating the self in infinite ways
Everyone is AWESOME AMAZING this we see
As everyone says look at me look at me
This is a tribe of multicultural philistines
Such stupidity on such a large scale has rarely been seen
Since man was born to tell stories and tales
Of life’s great joys life’s inevitable travails
The world the world revolves around me
And if you dare to disagree
You commit the sin of negativity
In this world everyone’s a star
Whether you live near or far
From the madding crowd
As long as you proclaim aloud
To your 547 friends in the crowd
The world the world revolves around me
Donald Trump the king of ME is all the rage
As his followers are awesome in this modern age
He tells the world how awesome he is
And he never heard of Cicero
Like robots they all use the very same few words
And no one dares say no to this world most absurd
AWESOME UNBELIEVABLE AMAZING this is the vocabulary
The holy trinity of this modern constabulary
We live in an age where people are often alone
With violence suicide drugs cruelty ignorance without end
But we have our 612 instagram friends
Cicero Montaigne Hesse Achebe
Know the integrity of friendship in every way
It is a rare magnificent thing
Two souls that embrace two souls that sing
DON BURNESS
Rindge
Know Nothing
If you ask me
I don’t know
I haven’t known for a long time
At least not since Kennedy was killed
Oh, I might have answers
And they might sound half way intelligent
But I really don’t know
I fake it a lot
I say this about that
That about this
People around me bob their heads
Up and down
As if they’re listening
But people don’t listen anymore
Not really
They know the signals
When to agree or not
Give the right facial expression
The right shoulder and hand moves
But if you asked them to repeat what you just said
They claim amnesia
(Their parents had that problem too)
It’s funny, at least to me
That there are so many people today
That know
And if you question them about where they got their info.
They act professorial
And get all bent
That’s when I go into my fake it mode
Like I know exactly what they are saying
So I don’t have to put up with the phrase
“You must be kidding man, coz everybody on the planet knows this, jeez!!!”
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Memories
I find myself
on the rim of memories
They corner me wherever I go
so I surrender to their insistence
as they pour over my consciousness
a pitcher of sweet and sour memories.
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene