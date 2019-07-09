It’s the Little Work I Think
Someone’s keeping score
Unseen
I never worked out a trade deal with Mexico
Or signed a nuclear arms agreement
Or brought the Palestinians and Israelis’ to the table
No, it was much much smaller than that
And none of my doings made the paper
Or was even noticed by my Principal
I helped Martha multiply using decimals
And Andy how to talk to his estranged dad
J T how to approach Mr. Wells for help
And Devon how to leave his chaotic home
It’s God’s work I believe
Even if I’m not on God’s elite list
And even if above us is just sky
It’s what has to be done
The outcome?
If you do this work, you’ll never know
Maybe that’s the beauty of it
You take your ego out
To help a kid along
Into their future
The place you’ll never see
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Appropriate Accoutrements
The Creator gave Mother Nature carte blanche-
All living things received special adornment!
Vibrant color glistens in some animal species-
Others have plain hues with lives safely spent!
Checkered, spotted, striped or monochromatic-
Each embellishment for protection was meant!
Combination of tones embroider the landscape-
Flora ablaze with arrangement of tint and scent!
Deciduous trees ablaze with summer Verde sheen-
In Autumn a kaleidoscope under heavenly tent!
A spectacular array of innumerable flora and fauna-
Delight in appreciation of each will never relent!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
The Rain Cometh
It raineth, it poureth
I’d build an ark
But I knoweth not animals to house
I’d leteth a smile be my umbrella
But I’d just geteth wet
I’d runneth to the hills
But I happen to knoweth
It raineth there too!
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene