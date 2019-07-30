Life with you was easy
Life with you was easy
Like the kingdom of the shades
In la bayadere
Like makarova flirting
La fille mal gardee
It all seems effortless
Like Yo Yo Ma
Playing Saint-Saens
The Swan
Beautiful beautiful
As Leda’s lover
Elegantly beautiful
Like poems of Wordsworth
Where words parade
Like fields of daffodils
A meadowlark
Singing a yellow song
The world as ballet
Life with you was easy
Elegance
Without you
Easy is a memory
Women I meet
Play off note
Words cacophonous
Grace of warthogs
Life with you was easy
DON BURNESS
Rindge
My Happy Friend
Frollicking in the flower patch
and rolling on the lawn
four legs kicking in the air
With a happy smile at every dawn,
I named my Beagle Dog “Lilly”
for my favorite Spring blossom
her honey blonde fur so soft
All the passing kids patted often,
For a decade we were so close
walking often on the RR Trail
we became older together
And over the years quite frail,
Now, sadly we say a loving “Bye”
My Happy Beagle Friend “Lilly”
Is Now Gone!!
DEBORAH FROCK
Keene