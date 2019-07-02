Woolly Momma
She was real
And full
Womanly full
Barefoot
And so 68
Free
Like the wind and the timothy along the dirt road
Me
Learning/yearning
To know her
We’d swim
The hole
In Jamaica Vermont
Before the rush
And the toppling trees
The houses and the skis
Somehow, we knew
It wouldn’t last
Nothing lasts
And that someday we would turn and go
Leaving each
To never know
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Sorrow
He mourned the passing of his mom
His best friend lost his second one.
We knew it wouldn’t be long.
Grim Reaper took their pain away.
miss them ‘til our dying day.
Circle of Life the prophetic phrase.
Will we get over this grieving phrase?
Hospice stays they hold our hands.
Do they respect our silent commands?
Mom and dad wishing they knew
where their health was going to.
Grim Reaper took their joys away.
miss them ‘til our dying day..
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Legalities
Lawyers here, attorneys there,
Legal counsel everywhere,
Arguing the facts, quoting the law,
Seeking the opponent’s fatal flaw,
Pounding the table, and saying a prayer,
In hopes that their clients gain a share.
But who wins or loses concerns them not,
If their bills are paid and a good battle fought.
Be forewarned,
Let the buyer beware,
Even with good facts and good law,
Best say a prayer.
For when the trial is over,
The testimony done,
The evidence all in,
The stories all spun,
It is judge and jury that decide who won.
I emphasize with utmost sincerity
That you note the following most carefully:
Once the case is tried and brought to a close,
And there is nothing left to argue, no more to expose,
It is clear to all those in the know,
As the curtain comes down on the judicial show,
That your odds of prevailing in court may be
No better than a skiff’s on a stormed toss sea.
So when you are wronged, or perceive a slight
Please try as you may, try as you might
To avoid the courts and the attorney’s fee
And settle your differences amicably.
KEN WALTON
Spofford