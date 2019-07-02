Woolly Momma

She was real

And full

Womanly full

Barefoot

And so 68

Free

Like the wind and the timothy along the dirt road

Me

Learning/yearning

To know her

We’d swim

The hole

In Jamaica Vermont

Before the rush

And the toppling trees

The houses and the skis

Somehow, we knew

It wouldn’t last

Nothing lasts

And that someday we would turn and go

Leaving each

To never know

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Sorrow

He mourned the passing of his mom

His best friend lost his second one.

We knew it wouldn’t be long.

Grim Reaper took their pain away.

miss them ‘til our dying day.

Circle of Life the prophetic phrase.

Will we get over this grieving phrase?

Hospice stays they hold our hands.

Do they respect our silent commands?

Mom and dad wishing they knew

where their health was going to.

Grim Reaper took their joys away.

miss them ‘til our dying day..

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Legalities

Lawyers here, attorneys there,

Legal counsel everywhere,

Arguing the facts, quoting the law,

Seeking the opponent’s fatal flaw,

Pounding the table, and saying a prayer,

In hopes that their clients gain a share.

But who wins or loses concerns them not,

If their bills are paid and a good battle fought.

Be forewarned,

Let the buyer beware,

Even with good facts and good law,

Best say a prayer.

For when the trial is over,

The testimony done,

The evidence all in,

The stories all spun,

It is judge and jury that decide who won.

I emphasize with utmost sincerity

That you note the following most carefully:

Once the case is tried and brought to a close,

And there is nothing left to argue, no more to expose,

It is clear to all those in the know,

As the curtain comes down on the judicial show,

That your odds of prevailing in court may be

No better than a skiff’s on a stormed toss sea.

So when you are wronged, or perceive a slight

Please try as you may, try as you might

To avoid the courts and the attorney’s fee

And settle your differences amicably.

KEN WALTON

Spofford