Canis latrans

In the end the coyotes

Got my bones and what was left of my hair

I never had the chance to thank them

They did what they were meant to do

In 2094 some research students dug up my teeth

And finally, ID me

The subspecies filled in the gap

When the last wolf was slaughtered here

Nature has her ways

Easterns are hunted unmercilessly

For yahoo bloodletting sport

Man, and his guns, traps, and poisons

Taking care of business, the business of death

Something we’re quite good at

Predation is seen as a bad thing

Something to be eliminated

As if Easterns, Pine Martens, Lynx, or Fishers don’t fit into the scheme of creation,

The natural world

The slaughter has been and is a job well done

This species, that species, gone for all time

The ocean now teetering

And our life vest floating away into the horizon

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Follow That Dream

I tell myself ... follow that dream

I drive to the top of dream mountain

And look below to the valley

Where dreams reside in quiet splendor

I decide to live there

And make all my dreams

Of a glorious future come true

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene