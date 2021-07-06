Canis latrans
In the end the coyotes
Got my bones and what was left of my hair
I never had the chance to thank them
They did what they were meant to do
In 2094 some research students dug up my teeth
And finally, ID me
The subspecies filled in the gap
When the last wolf was slaughtered here
Nature has her ways
Easterns are hunted unmercilessly
For yahoo bloodletting sport
Man, and his guns, traps, and poisons
Taking care of business, the business of death
Something we’re quite good at
Predation is seen as a bad thing
Something to be eliminated
As if Easterns, Pine Martens, Lynx, or Fishers don’t fit into the scheme of creation,
The natural world
The slaughter has been and is a job well done
This species, that species, gone for all time
The ocean now teetering
And our life vest floating away into the horizon
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Follow That Dream
I tell myself ... follow that dream
I drive to the top of dream mountain
And look below to the valley
Where dreams reside in quiet splendor
I decide to live there
And make all my dreams
Of a glorious future come true
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene