Trophy Lives
Just making it to today deserves a trophy
Sidestepping the dips, the edges
Not touching too much booze
Late nights, cigarettes, red meat
Or hanging with the “you know who’s”
Are part and parcel to walking the line
At sixteen there’s a lot that lures too much WOW!!
And taking a chance on a dare or two or ……
Compounds one’s fate
And after all the cards are spread on the table
It’s impossible to pull out that last long shot prayer
That infamous ace in the hole
Smarts don’t always work out as planned
Take Bernie W., for example he had the smarts
Ivy pedigree
But he slipped up on a deal gone south
And that was that
Then there’s Carol J., she crossed every line in the sand
Hung with the Angels
Became a bad ass motorcycle Momma
And made it all the way to eighty-seven candles
Strange though, that a mosquito bite would eventually do her in
Of course, no one can forget Big Don P. master developer extraordinaire
He plowed up some of the most fragile pristine land around
Including an ancient Indian Burial ground
After that he lost his Mojo
Karma?
Then the big “D” had a series of strokes
That eventually left him more cabbage like than human like
Yes, but of course, there are the “good” ones
Their lives as pure as the soft fallen snow
Model humanoids too up righteous for most of us to follow
Like Dr. Bob K.
(His wife, Trixie called him Bibity Bobity)
He never saw the Fed X truck that day when he stepped off the curb
And into oblivion
Forty-eight, Trixie and three kids left to wonder….
Who knows?
Who knows?
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene