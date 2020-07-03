Trophy Lives

Just making it to today deserves a trophy

Sidestepping the dips, the edges

Not touching too much booze

Late nights, cigarettes, red meat

Or hanging with the “you know who’s”

Are part and parcel to walking the line

At sixteen there’s a lot that lures too much WOW!!

And taking a chance on a dare or two or ……

Compounds one’s fate

And after all the cards are spread on the table

It’s impossible to pull out that last long shot prayer

That infamous ace in the hole

Smarts don’t always work out as planned

Take Bernie W., for example he had the smarts

Ivy pedigree

But he slipped up on a deal gone south

And that was that

Then there’s Carol J., she crossed every line in the sand

Hung with the Angels

Became a bad ass motorcycle Momma

And made it all the way to eighty-seven candles

Strange though, that a mosquito bite would eventually do her in

Of course, no one can forget Big Don P. master developer extraordinaire

He plowed up some of the most fragile pristine land around

Including an ancient Indian Burial ground

After that he lost his Mojo

Karma?

Then the big “D” had a series of strokes

That eventually left him more cabbage like than human like

Yes, but of course, there are the “good” ones

Their lives as pure as the soft fallen snow

Model humanoids too up righteous for most of us to follow

Like Dr. Bob K.

(His wife, Trixie called him Bibity Bobity)

He never saw the Fed X truck that day when he stepped off the curb

And into oblivion

Forty-eight, Trixie and three kids left to wonder….

Who knows?

Who knows?

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene