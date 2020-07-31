Summer Heat
The hot majestic summer air
Drifts by me at the sea
The salty ocean breeze flows by
Flows by one blessed and free
And as I sit and watch the waves
While sipping my ice tea
I tend to think as I do now
What better life for me
A bit of guilt I often share
That I am blessed here so
Though thankful for all that’s bestowed
As I grow old and slow
Indeed I lived a cherished life
My wife my kids with me
Though in my mind, that’s all I have
While sipping my ice tea
DANIEL SWETT
Swanzey
Sleep Sermon
Do you sleep?
Or does truth make you weep?
Are you alive?
or in paranoid underdrive?
Are you aware of give and take?
Or waiting for blossoms to wake?
Do you wear hats to ward off the flu?
Or think someone will take care of you?
Do you play the gossip game?
Does your soul wince in shame?
Do you know your life is this minute?
Why not grab it up and spin it?
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Daunting Discord
An extremely harsh interruption-
From our ordinary days!
Unexpected jazz blue note-
Causing innumerable delays!
Suffered Sousa’s military marches-
Anger effecting a looting blaze!
Isolation, racism and grief-
A funereal atmosphere replays!
Pomp and Circumstance fetes differ-
Strategies created to grant praise!
With hope, action and faith in the future-
We’ll orchestrate this manacled maze!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene