Then

It’s been a long long time

Hasn’t it?

Isn’t time just the bitch?

Where does it go?

Is there a tear in the black curtain that we can’t see?

Someone help me!

You were 25

Me a little older

Me a little younger in my limbic, so to speak

I had no roadmap really, dead ends mostly

With just the day waiting like an oyster

Ready to slide down easy

Slippery and whole

Then,

Was all copacetic with me

As Coltrane would say

There was not a ripple on my ocean

Then

Although I know I rippled yours

And love was this “thing”

Then

A diversion

From the troubles of the world

That were so far away from my cerebrum

But you awoke

What I didn’t want to see or feel

I wasn’t ready

Then

For someone to really love me

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene