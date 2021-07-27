Then
It’s been a long long time
Hasn’t it?
Isn’t time just the bitch?
Where does it go?
Is there a tear in the black curtain that we can’t see?
Someone help me!
You were 25
Me a little older
Me a little younger in my limbic, so to speak
I had no roadmap really, dead ends mostly
With just the day waiting like an oyster
Ready to slide down easy
Slippery and whole
Then,
Was all copacetic with me
As Coltrane would say
There was not a ripple on my ocean
Then
Although I know I rippled yours
And love was this “thing”
Then
A diversion
From the troubles of the world
That were so far away from my cerebrum
But you awoke
What I didn’t want to see or feel
I wasn’t ready
Then
For someone to really love me
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene