Sunday Morning Breakfasts
1950s: A brightly lit room, white and sterile, table covered with a yellow, flowery and glossy plastic table covering. Men in white shirts, thin ties and a little paunchy. Women in full skirts, flowery and heels. The young clingy and loud. Tableware: clean, stainless and inexpensive.
Bagels, Butter and Banter.
1960s: Light green kitchen cabinets, blue linoleum floor, new Oldsmobile 88 in the driveway. Men thin, over active, upwardly mobile. Women hair permed, dyed, on a diet. Children, skinny, bright eyed, laughing. Tableware: heavy glasses, melamine, dishwasher proof.
White bread, White fish, White flight.
1970s: Rustic room. Simple wooden furniture, communal food preparation. Men in jeans, flannel shirts, bearded. Women in denim dresses, Birkenstocks, breasts big with milk. Children everywhere. Tableware: clay dishes, wooden bowls, pewter mugs.
Wheat, Waffles and Windy.
1990s: Hotel dining room. Sedate, quiet, refined. Men in Brooks Brothers sport coats, loafers and ponytails. Women in dark pants suits, sandals and thin glasses. Children bored, resentful, unseen. Tableware: faux elegant.
Tuscan, Tart and Trendy.
JAY GINSBURG
Westmoreland
Only a Dream
Neath a star pricked sky
My sleeping soul wanders
I enter a field of nodding daffodils
Their acrid perfume follows me
I climb a small ladder
To play with a spirited lamb
Then without warning I wake
Into my dull everyday life
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene