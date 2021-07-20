Ted Williams, My Childhood Hero
The greatest hitter of all time
I had the pleasure to meet
The splendid splinter, number nine
While at a meet and greet
Was at the Mall, George Bush was there
Running for President
Coincidently, I was there
And glad that day I went
George Bush was first, I shook his hand
And Ted was next in line
I shook his hand, a forceful grip
My hero number nine
That day I will always recall
With satisfaction great
For as a kid, I watched him play
I watched him at the plate
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Angel on my Shoulder
When the road is long and weary,
And my feet are sore and worn,
When my heart is sad and heavy,
And my spirit is forlorn,
I lift my eyes and turn my head
When I feel under a curse,
And then I always find you there
When things are at their worse.
You are my angel on my shoulder:
I am not worthy that you should come to me ...
Yet you sustain me, protect me, and bring me comfort now, Even in the face of adversity.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene