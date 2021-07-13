The Moment of Spring
Here we are at the moment of Spring
When everything is happening.
Lily of the Valley is pushing up through the ground
And the air is filled with scents and sound.
We’ve got the bubbly racket being made by the wrens
And the sweet sound of bluebirds back in their house again.
The wonderful aroma of lilacs in bloom
Means that roses will be blossoming soon.
At dusk we hear the peepers from the other side of the hill
And from deep in the woods the veeries sing their silvery trill.
And the wood thrushes give their “tweedle-dee, tweedle do”
While the mourning doves slowly go “hoo-ooh ooh, ooh ooh.”
And the colors! The colors are wonderful too!
As the light green of the fields meets the sky of brilliant blue.
And that blue is decorated by clouds of fluffy white.
A light breeze ruffles the trees’ new leaves and all is right!
For the Spring bushes and flowers are showing their colors too.
The red quince, the June Pink and the beautiful white flowers of the “ghost bush,”
the proper name of which I haven’t got a clue!
The pink rhodos are out in force, but the magnolia, the dogwood and the azaleas have already gone by,
Which makes me wonder why
Everything has to go by so fast.
As this beautiful moment quickly becomes the past.
Just as, looking back, my life seems to have gone by in a blink
And events that seem recent are much older than I think.
Wasn’t it just yesterday that our baby boy learned to stand?
So how is it that suddenly he’s become a man??
I guess the answer is to truly “live in the moment” as they say.
Sure, you need to plan ahead, but for now—enjoy today.
Don’t think about time going by in a big rush.
Just relax and listen to the veery and the wood thrush!
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland