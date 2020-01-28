A New Hampshire Native
I live in New Hampshire where locks are a bore.
You’re welcome! Come in! There’s no lock on my door.
If you’re hungry, I’ll feed you
If you’re lonesome, we’ll talk
If you’d rather be active, then we’ll go for a walk.
It’s so good to know you and find what you like.
After coffee and laughter, we’ll take a Fall hike.
The snap in the air, the smells of the earth
Tell of on-coming winter, nature’s after rebirth.
See that huge “V” of geese, they’re all headed south
To the land of “ya’ll,” “bless your heart,” “shut my mouth.”
Some older friends will join the parade
And follow the gees to the green, swampy glades.
I’m staying right here in the warmth of my home
I wonder if “snowbirds” miss all this when they roam...
When ice coats the trees and diamonds appear
From my window in sunshine only this time of year
ELIZABETH D. BEMIS ZINN
Spofford
Fortitude
She could have chosen to let go-
When the prognosis was such a blow!
Instead she chose to fight the fight-
Surgeries, chemo; more was her plight!
Unable to use her right arm or walk-
No longer able to play the piano or knit-
Enjoys what she can do; will not quit!
Early arthritis caused later disease-
In good humor he still tries to please!
Family and friends remain close by-
Easing his pain, on them he can rely!
Courage, faith, love and a strong will-
Holds them in good stead, though very ill!
How blessed I am to treasure these three-
I pray they’ll from their agony be free!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
Love
The boundaries of love are endless
I have felt its richness
I have used it
The world spins around it
Never will we part
And its supply is to be used freely
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene