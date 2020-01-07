Capitol Communication
Often the commander-in-Chief sends a tweet
Reprimanding many with intense heat
Using language of a child
Never thoughtfully mild
In his mind, the disapproval’s complete
Could he listen to the advice of his wise clan
And not allow anger to sabotage the plan
But his narcissistic display
Always gets in the way
Of acquiring any wisdom from this man
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
Candles
Candles of inspiration
each one lit for a purpose
I name them
love. Memories, good thoughts
Music of our lives
So I enjoy my candles
Light some candles and enjoy
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene