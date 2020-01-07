Capitol Communication

Often the commander-in-Chief sends a tweet

Reprimanding many with intense heat

Using language of a child

Never thoughtfully mild

In his mind, the disapproval’s complete

Could he listen to the advice of his wise clan

And not allow anger to sabotage the plan

But his narcissistic display

Always gets in the way

Of acquiring any wisdom from this man

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

Candles

Candles of inspiration

each one lit for a purpose

I name them

love. Memories, good thoughts

Music of our lives

So I enjoy my candles

Light some candles and enjoy

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene