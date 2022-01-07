A Veteran in Europe

I admit that I was lucky

My Army days gone by

Those years I spent a traveling

My first time flying high

How else would I have got to view

The Adriatic Sea

And Venice and its street canals

Was special there for me

And other places, Crete for sure

By the Aegean Sea

In Athens, the Acropolis

The Parthenon for me

The Little Mermaid sitting there

On Copenhagen’s shore

The Vigeland Sculpture Oslo Park

And Holland’s parks galore

In London Town, the Tower Bridge

Big Ben was sounding loud

The Queen’s Birthday, was there to watch

As part of the large crowd

Then on to Paris and the Louvre

And Mona Lisa’s smile

So much to see of statues there

As I walked down the aisle

The Eiffel Tower, from the top

The streets and parks to roam

The Leaning Tower of Pisa

Seen on my way to Rome

And then in Rome, the Colosseum

Imagining the sight

Of gladiators’ battles there

Lasting into the night

Onto the train to Liechtenstein

To stay there for one night

And in the morning, Switzerland

The snow there, what a sight

Zermatt was next upon my list

Cog railway for my ride

The Matterhorn seen from the top

Then down the mountain-side

And then I toured in Germany

King Ludwig’s castle grand

Neuschwanstein, did so inspire

The Castle Disneyland

In Munich, the October fest

And Berchtesgaden’s call

The Eagle’s Nest and Garmish too

Then back to Schwabisch Hall

Indeed I was quite fortunate

The uniform to wear

And also serve my country proud

While stationed over there

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

