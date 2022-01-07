Public Muse, Jan. 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Veteran in EuropeI admit that I was luckyMy Army days gone by Those years I spent a travelingMy first time flying highHow else would I have got to viewThe Adriatic SeaAnd Venice and its street canalsWas special there for meAnd other places, Crete for sureBy the Aegean SeaIn Athens, the AcropolisThe Parthenon for meThe Little Mermaid sitting thereOn Copenhagen’s shoreThe Vigeland Sculpture Oslo ParkAnd Holland’s parks galoreIn London Town, the Tower BridgeBig Ben was sounding loudThe Queen’s Birthday, was there to watchAs part of the large crowdThen on to Paris and the LouvreAnd Mona Lisa’s smileSo much to see of statues thereAs I walked down the aisleThe Eiffel Tower, from the topThe streets and parks to roamThe Leaning Tower of Pisa Seen on my way to RomeAnd then in Rome, the ColosseumImagining the sightOf gladiators’ battles thereLasting into the nightOnto the train to LiechtensteinTo stay there for one nightAnd in the morning, SwitzerlandThe snow there, what a sightZermatt was next upon my listCog railway for my rideThe Matterhorn seen from the topThen down the mountain-sideAnd then I toured in GermanyKing Ludwig’s castle grandNeuschwanstein, did so inspireThe Castle DisneylandIn Munich, the October festAnd Berchtesgaden’s callThe Eagle’s Nest and Garmish tooThen back to Schwabisch HallIndeed I was quite fortunateThe uniform to wearAnd also serve my country proudWhile stationed over thereDAN SWETTSwanzey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Adriatic Sea Tower Bridge Military Architecture Hydrography Tourism Big Ben Traveling Aegean Sea Canal Zermatt Recommended for you Holiday Ideas Visit the Holiday Ideas section for gift ideas, recipes, party planning tips and more! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Pet Palooza Click the image below to see the winning photo! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene convenience store robbed FridayTwo injured in Route 12 crash in Keene Friday eveningKeene teenager faces long road to recovery after rollover crashPolice: Domestic disturbance leads to non-fatal shooting in SullivanWestmoreland couple welcomes first local baby of 2022Former Keene resident pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Charlestown crash Thursday nightRory Aileen Batdorf-DwyerKeene's Maple Avenue pine grove is now a little thinnerVermont police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Allen Bros. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No