Cassandra
Apollo let her see the future
yet made sure no one would listen.
Money is our Apollo now,
steering public policy.
And scientists are our Cassandras
warning of the rising seas,
feedback loops that never end,
faster thawing permafrost,
hotter heat waves, forest fires,
novel infections rising daily.
When Cassandra foretold the fate of Troy,
Trojans laughed and turned away,
her people heard but did not listen.
Many now don’t even hear
the guidance from our own Cassandras.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene
When You’re Not
She put her empty glass down
Wine had had its way with her again
She fumbled to remember our day
As I remembered it
We ”see” things differently
Different shades, different hues, different tones
No two palettes are the same
She prefers orange and I blue
They’re complementary
She reminds me
Autumn
Has its way too
And you only realize it when enough days have passed
And enough leaves have fallen
And the ground is doily’d with frost
Autumn days happen
When the sun decides to hide
And a chill breathes through your buttonholes
Its time
What happened?
The trick “they” say
That “they” that has no name
But always seems to “know,” the ubiquitous subtleties of life
Is to keep your head
The one you have on your shoulders
It’s then you can watch
And perhaps understand
What it’s like to disappear
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene