Seventy . . . Ish

Eternity will have its day

With life upon the wane,

The better self you should obey

In the minutes that remain.

Give up the clitter-clatter

To explore the why and how.

Drop the chitter-chatter

And seek what fates allow.

Forgo the hocus-pocus

And start without delay

A sober diagnosis

Of what has been and may:

If you love, express it

To all and every one.

If there’s none, confess it

Abide the web you’ve spun.

For love lost, remember

The bad parts and the good,

The tough times and the tender

The challenges withstood.

Forgive those deserving

The others just let go,

Leave be further cursing

And the rancor that would flow.

Forget who has it “best”

What fad is in or out,

Whether you are “blessed”

Or maligned and lied about.

Ignore the gossip and the pretense

The yentas and their buzz,

Neglect this silly nonsense

Goodness is as goodness does.

There is no magic cure

For life’s ache and pain

Just stoically endure

(But seek a higher plane).

And let go the hidden fear

Lurking in the soul.

Hold on to what is dear

To make the spirit whole.

Ah this is for the birds you say,

This poem’s not worth the time.

Well if the words have caused dismay

At least enjoy the rhyme.

I have nothing more to offer

It’s time to bid adieu

Be you friend or scoffer

I wish good days to you.

KEN WALTON

Spofford

Horsemen Passing By

I am me

I have lived never seeking fame

Power money friends

I never said….world look at me

My energy has been who I am

Me

How lovely

At eighty

With cancer

So many people embrace me

So many people express the idea

That like everyone

I brought gifts

To the world

From Japan from Nigeria from Italy

From my monadnock region

In New Hampshire

From poets from writers

From various women

From people connected to Afrika

From those who know don and Mary-Lou

And Maria Elena

Who has come to take care

Of her tercera edad

Washing me

Cooking for me

This woman I met in Ecuador

Brings great emotional richness

For I am not alone

Like Robert Frost

I have had a love affair with life

And how lovely

How enchanting

The embracing songs

DON BURNESS

Rindge

Tags

Recommended for you