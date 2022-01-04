Public Muse, Jan. 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Seventy . . . IshEternity will have its dayWith life upon the wane, The better self you should obeyIn the minutes that remain.Give up the clitter-clatterTo explore the why and how.Drop the chitter-chatterAnd seek what fates allow.Forgo the hocus-pocusAnd start without delayA sober diagnosisOf what has been and may:If you love, express itTo all and every one.If there’s none, confess itAbide the web you’ve spun.For love lost, rememberThe bad parts and the good,The tough times and the tenderThe challenges withstood.Forgive those deservingThe others just let go,Leave be further cursingAnd the rancor that would flow.Forget who has it “best”What fad is in or out,Whether you are “blessed”Or maligned and lied about.Ignore the gossip and the pretenseThe yentas and their buzz,Neglect this silly nonsenseGoodness is as goodness does.There is no magic cureFor life’s ache and painJust stoically endure(But seek a higher plane).And let go the hidden fearLurking in the soul.Hold on to what is dearTo make the spirit whole.Ah this is for the birds you say,This poem’s not worth the time.Well if the words have caused dismay At least enjoy the rhyme.I have nothing more to offerIt’s time to bid adieuBe you friend or scofferI wish good days to you.KEN WALTONSpoffordHorsemen Passing ByI am meI have lived never seeking famePower money friendsI never said….world look at meMy energy has been who I amMeHow lovelyAt eightyWith cancerSo many people embrace meSo many people express the ideaThat like everyoneI brought giftsTo the worldFrom Japan from Nigeria from ItalyFrom my monadnock regionIn New HampshireFrom poets from writersFrom various womenFrom people connected to AfrikaFrom those who know don and Mary-LouAnd Maria ElenaWho has come to take careOf her tercera edadWashing meCooking for meThis woman I met in EcuadorBrings great emotional richnessFor I am not aloneLike Robert FrostI have had a love affair with lifeAnd how lovelyHow enchantingThe embracing songsDON BURNESSRindge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clatter Chitter-chatter Poetry Medicine Advertising Goodness Nonsense Rhyme Good Day Pretense Recommended for you Read about the nominees Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Manny Hodgson, Conant boys basketball Austin Knight, ConVal boys basketball Robbie Nowill, Keene boys hockey Chris Stevens, Keene indoor track Vote View Results Back Holiday Ideas Visit the Holiday Ideas section for gift ideas, recipes, party planning tips and more! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Pet Palooza Voting is open until January 3 at 11:59 p.m. EST. One lucky voter will be randomly drawn to win a 3 month digital subscription to The Keene Sentinel! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo injured in Route 12 crash in Keene Friday eveningKeene convenience store robbed FridayKeene teenager faces long road to recovery after rollover crashKeene's Maple Avenue pine grove is now a little thinnerWestmoreland couple welcomes first local baby of 2022Rory Aileen Batdorf-DwyerPolice: Domestic disturbance leads to non-fatal shooting in SullivanCheshire Medical expands overflow ICU after seeing highest COVID inpatient numbers to dateFire destroys Keene home, no reported injuriesCOVID-19 cases reported at several area nursing homes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No