With a Little Bit of Faith
Some folks think this sad old world
Has given up on them ...
Often it turns its face away
From many who condemn,
And so by their acts a poor child’s birth Strews blossoms in the grime, Which gives us the confidence to say That life should go on for all time.
Anxious, afraid, and filled with fear,
Folks bow their heads in shame,
Wondering and pondering
Who is the one to blame,
Yet one thing is absolutely clear
That goes on through this day,
They pray this acute, incessant pain
Will soon somehow vanish away.
For we can move mountains
With a little bit of faith ...
Despite what we may think,
It’s all perfectly true!
We can work wonders
For any wretch or waif ...
With a little bit of faith,
There’s nothing we can’t do,
And these things can happen to you
With just a little bit of faith.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
New Year’s Eve 2020
New Year’s Eve is here
Meaning 2021 is very near
So at midnight let’s raise a glass to you and me
And to consigning 2020 to the dustbin of history!
But Trump’s still spinning wild election fraud theories.
He seems so crazed and crazy that I fear he’s
Going to try something like declaring martial law,
Which really could devolve into civil war.
And the pandemic’s still surging, causing heartache and pain.
Now with an even more contagious strain.
And the vaccine rollout is unexpectedly slow
With millions more shots and people to go.
They said shots for all by April, now it’s the end of June.
Like the end of 2020, it can’t come too soon.
With Trump and the pandemic still raging here
There’s one thing I’m beginning to fear:
Wouldn’t it be just like 2020 to be running on a fiscal year??
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland
Darlin’
you are my treasure
forever and ever
I saw you on the street so sweet
love is an inspirational joy
It’s in the heart and mind
come to me little darlin’
and always be so kind
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
A Winter Wonderland
Was late at night and I was out
Enjoying the night air
The moon was clear, the stars were too
All seen from my lawn chair
But as the clouds moved in on me
And with a sudden chill
Into the house I gladly went
Where it was warm and still
In bed that night I was content
Woke up, what did I see
A winter wonderland outside
A white and rolling sea
Now pretty as the snow appears
I know it will be me
That has to shovel the driveway
Push back that rolling sea
But when that chore is finally done
Inside and as I rest
I realize then that wonderland
Is one more way I’m blessed
DAN SWETT
Swanzey