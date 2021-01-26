With a Little Bit of Faith

Some folks think this sad old world

Has given up on them ...

Often it turns its face away

From many who condemn,

And so by their acts a poor child’s birth Strews blossoms in the grime, Which gives us the confidence to say That life should go on for all time.

Anxious, afraid, and filled with fear,

Folks bow their heads in shame,

Wondering and pondering

Who is the one to blame,

Yet one thing is absolutely clear

That goes on through this day,

They pray this acute, incessant pain

Will soon somehow vanish away.

For we can move mountains

With a little bit of faith ...

Despite what we may think,

It’s all perfectly true!

We can work wonders

For any wretch or waif ...

With a little bit of faith,

There’s nothing we can’t do,

And these things can happen to you

With just a little bit of faith.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

New Year’s Eve 2020

New Year’s Eve is here

Meaning 2021 is very near

So at midnight let’s raise a glass to you and me

And to consigning 2020 to the dustbin of history!

But Trump’s still spinning wild election fraud theories.

He seems so crazed and crazy that I fear he’s

Going to try something like declaring martial law,

Which really could devolve into civil war.

And the pandemic’s still surging, causing heartache and pain.

Now with an even more contagious strain.

And the vaccine rollout is unexpectedly slow

With millions more shots and people to go.

They said shots for all by April, now it’s the end of June.

Like the end of 2020, it can’t come too soon.

With Trump and the pandemic still raging here

There’s one thing I’m beginning to fear:

Wouldn’t it be just like 2020 to be running on a fiscal year??

RAND BURNETT

Westmoreland

Darlin’

you are my treasure

forever and ever

I saw you on the street so sweet

love is an inspirational joy

It’s in the heart and mind

come to me little darlin’

and always be so kind

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

A Winter Wonderland

Was late at night and I was out

Enjoying the night air

The moon was clear, the stars were too

All seen from my lawn chair

But as the clouds moved in on me

And with a sudden chill

Into the house I gladly went

Where it was warm and still

In bed that night I was content

Woke up, what did I see

A winter wonderland outside

A white and rolling sea

Now pretty as the snow appears

I know it will be me

That has to shovel the driveway

Push back that rolling sea

But when that chore is finally done

Inside and as I rest

I realize then that wonderland

Is one more way I’m blessed

DAN SWETT

Swanzey