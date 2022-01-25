Harrisville Steam Bath
January 22nd, 1977
Bout 7:00 Frankie was done
The Turkey got em ... we tucked him in right nice.
Elmer took over ... sort of ... cranked the steam,
Leaned back and popped a Bud.
Robbins and Sooz slid in, tires squealing-pretty normal.
Donnie was hammr’n out Sweet Home Chicago back in the corner … real niiice ... sweet!
Dang, he can play!
Belly, Richards, Willis, and Thrasher were playing rummy with a deck of 47
Nobody count’n (they couldn’t anyway… even if they tried)
Saturday night …
Wind growl’n like that proverbial “freight train”
Window panes rattl’n
Roof shake’n
And a dust a snow round the door, white’n the stoop.
Fred cracked one ... Wanda look’n the other way.
Fred smil’n ... got away with it (this time).
Laura Jane and Honey Bear come out of #2
(clothed mind you).
Look’n like wet rats or some’n
Steam cloud above em
Angelic like, well not really.
Anyway.
“Number 2’s open”, Elmer burped.
“Get a move on, Cripe I’z gots more portant stuff ta do than babysat ya!”
“Come on, come on, Cal, Cal, Calvin!”
Wouldn’t cha knows it Cal was reciting some drunken poetry by some guy name Galway Kinnell to nobody cept Bob and hisself.
Bob nodd’n though, likes he got it (well maybe he did. maybe he didn’t … no one really knows)
“Ya Knowz Elma,” Ran barked. “Sides the Sox and Rachel Welch
Steam bath’s a slice a heaven ... hopes it lasts forever and ever,
Dang slice of heaven I tells ya!”
Elma nodd’n, “I knowz, now git a move on I ain’t gots all night ... dang kids!”
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
In Praise of Cats
No matter what happens,
I’ll always be with you,
Regardless of what they may say ...
No matter what happens,
We’ll never be apart
From now to the end of our days ...
And if people should sneer at you,
Or leer at you hatefully,
I’ll put them in their place,
’Cause I’m your saving grace:
I can do just that,
And in no time flat—
You can count on me!
No matter what happens,
I’ll never let you go—
I give you my genuine word ...
No matter what happens,
We’ll always be as one,
Despite what you may have once heard ...
And if scoundrels should bully you,
Or sully you viciously,
I’ll make short work of that,
Then get a perk from that:
Yes, I’ll be right there,
And with time to spare—
You can count on me!
Don’t be troubled,
Or burst a bubble—
You can rely on me!
We’re quite special ...
Yes, I can tell—
We get along so famously ...
It’s true
For me and you!
No matter what happens,
I’ll stand here by your side,
Regardless of what is at stake ...
No matter what happens,
I’ll be your bosom pal,
As long as I have breath to take ...
So if life should forsake you,
Then break you repeatedly,
No need to ever fret
With worries or regret ...
I’m your trusted friend
To the very end:
That’s a fact—
Shake on that!
Yes, indeed—
Guaranteed!
You can count on me!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene