Lucky

I had a lucky spree today

I met three people I grew to need

I learned four lessons from each one

and thought about them ’til the day was done

enjoy those things you’ve got to say

think of love it’s a beautiful day

no interrupting it’s against the rules

quiet is sacred precious jewels

those three friends I love the most

Jesus the Father and the Holy Ghost

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Christmas 2020

(with apologies, sung to the tune of “White Christmas”)

I’m dreaming of a wet Christmas

Just like the one we have today

Where the raindrops glisten and children listen

But no way Santa runs his sleigh.

I’m living in a warm Christmas

One that melts the snow away

We had twenty inches, but now the Grinch is

Taking all the snow away today

I’m living in a foggy Christmas

Where you can’t see 10 feet ahead

And the eaves are dripping and hope is slipping

Today even Rudolph stays in bed

They’re now predicting a windy Christmas

With gusts at forty, maybe more

Where the trees are snapping and wires crackling

Christmas dinner? The power might be restored by four!

I’m living through a pandemic Christmas

Loved ones stuck so far away

With the virus spreading and people dreading

A flight, then an ever silent night.

I’m living through a 20-20 Christmas

That tries to rob us of all fun

Though the day is dreary with no sun (or son)

We can dream of twenty twenty-one!

RAND BURNETT

Westmoreland

How to Win What You Want

Sounds easy but that’s where I fall short

my resolve wavers my intention backs off

I’ll try again tomorrow but on the morrow I have other things to do

Using my imagination sprinkled

With affirmations lasts one day

Oh well I guess I didn’t want it after all

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene