Lucky
I had a lucky spree today
I met three people I grew to need
I learned four lessons from each one
and thought about them ’til the day was done
enjoy those things you’ve got to say
think of love it’s a beautiful day
no interrupting it’s against the rules
quiet is sacred precious jewels
those three friends I love the most
Jesus the Father and the Holy Ghost
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Christmas 2020
(with apologies, sung to the tune of “White Christmas”)
I’m dreaming of a wet Christmas
Just like the one we have today
Where the raindrops glisten and children listen
But no way Santa runs his sleigh.
I’m living in a warm Christmas
One that melts the snow away
We had twenty inches, but now the Grinch is
Taking all the snow away today
I’m living in a foggy Christmas
Where you can’t see 10 feet ahead
And the eaves are dripping and hope is slipping
Today even Rudolph stays in bed
They’re now predicting a windy Christmas
With gusts at forty, maybe more
Where the trees are snapping and wires crackling
Christmas dinner? The power might be restored by four!
I’m living through a pandemic Christmas
Loved ones stuck so far away
With the virus spreading and people dreading
A flight, then an ever silent night.
I’m living through a 20-20 Christmas
That tries to rob us of all fun
Though the day is dreary with no sun (or son)
We can dream of twenty twenty-one!
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland
How to Win What You Want
Sounds easy but that’s where I fall short
my resolve wavers my intention backs off
I’ll try again tomorrow but on the morrow I have other things to do
Using my imagination sprinkled
With affirmations lasts one day
Oh well I guess I didn’t want it after all
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene