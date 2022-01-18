Public Muse, Jan. 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Classic Little Golden BooksOh how I’d love to read againFrom Little Golden Books To watch the faces of my kidsAnd watch their precious looksSo many books that come to mind“The Little Red Caboose”"The Poky Little Puppy" too“Thumper” and "Mother Goose"I love to read “The Little Red Hen"With lessons there to teach“The Tale of Peter Rabbit” too Good lessons there in eachThere’s “Sleeping Beauty" and "Bambi"“Snow White” with all her charmThe joy of reading “Cinderella”And Old MacDonald’s farmBut now to my own kids I’ll passThe torch and all these booksThat they might read to their own kidsAnd watch their precious looksDAN SWETTSwanzey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Makenna Grillone, Fall Mountain girls basketball Lucas Malay, Keene boys basketball Addie Nardolillo, Hinsdale girls basketball Brynn Rautiola, Conant girls basketball Vote View Results Back Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Pet Palooza Click the image below to see the winning photo! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'This shouldn't happen': Inside Cheshire Medical's ICUChakalos estate in Chesterfield, known for holiday lights display, soldAlstead home destroyed in fire Saturday morningTenants displaced by Cobblestone fire face uncertain road aheadKayla Michelle Ramsey-MarshCity engineer: Extensive repairs needed at downtown Keene parking garageRindge representative wants NH to leave the unionBrattleboro ski jump celebrates 100th anniversary with special eventsEx-Westmoreland clerk to plead guilty to stealing town funds, court records indicateShawn H. McCormick Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No