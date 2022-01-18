Classic Little Golden Books

Oh how I’d love to read again

From Little Golden Books

To watch the faces of my kids

And watch their precious looks

So many books that come to mind

“The Little Red Caboose”

"The Poky Little Puppy" too

“Thumper” and "Mother Goose"

I love to read “The Little Red Hen"

With lessons there to teach

“The Tale of Peter Rabbit” too

Good lessons there in each

There’s “Sleeping Beauty" and "Bambi"

“Snow White” with all her charm

The joy of reading “Cinderella”

And Old MacDonald’s farm

But now to my own kids I’ll pass

The torch and all these books

That they might read to their own kids

And watch their precious looks

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

