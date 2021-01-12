When

When Satan knocks

let Jesus open the door.

When children cry

hold them close.

When Winter comes

enjoy the sparkle of the white.

When a task is finished

smile! It is completed!

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Go the Distance with the Groove

You’ve got to go, go the distance with the groove!

You’ve got to go, go the distance with the groove!

You do well in every way to rise up and seize the day!

So get you hence and go the distance with the groove!

The rhythm of your life depends on what you do and say ...

Your attitude is everything as you live day by day, So focus your behavior on a style that’s true to you— Don’t throw it off by any means like most detractors do.

You’ve got to go, go the distance with the groove!

You do well in every way to rise up and seize the day!

So get you hence and go the distance with the groove!

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Predator and Prey

Life and death play out nearby,

where prey and predator abound

about the bird feeders out back,

when chickadees and juncos come.

They carry with them genes and yearnings,

and hunger brought on by winter weather,

to pick at seeds we’ve saved from summer,

hanging, swaying in the breeze.

Woodpeckers come to peck at suet,

and squirrels scrounge for left-overs

left in the dirt and sprinkled across

the patio. And red-shouldered hawks

float by now and then to check for feeders

at the feeders, alert for a chance

to grab a small bird, or perhaps a squirrel,

and eat it right there, or lift it away,

nourishment that might last all day.

Life and death, here and now,

on display in the back yard.

But it’s a bird watcher’s pursuit.

JEFF STAPLES

Keene

My Leaky Roof

The roof of my life has sprung a leak

I place a bucket to catch the drops,

Drops of worry fill my bucket

Anger dots my brow

I stand and throw the

Bucket’s contents out the door

“no more!” I shout

My roof is sealed

With the belief of God’s everlasting love

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene