After Supper
Hanging over roofs in my neighborhood,
early on a winter night,
the cradle shape of a crescent moon
peers through bare branches of beech and poplar
and, filtered by the frosty air,
chases the departed sun,
tracing a familiar path,
the ticking of a giant clock
framed by legend and gravity,
while diesels labor hauling timber
up steep grades of nearby hills,
and families share pieces of their days.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene
Manipulative Motives
Voting down witness information-
Relegates the trial to a complete sham!
Terrified by disclosure of abhorrent acts-
The elephant symbol doesn’t give a damn!
Empowering Congress with the truth-
Could foster the power of the Lamb!
Honest Abe would be totally dismayed-
At this undemocratic collaborator’s wham!
This ridiculous imitation unsuccessful-
Imminent election can eradicate flim flam!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene