After Supper

Hanging over roofs in my neighborhood,

early on a winter night,

the cradle shape of a crescent moon

peers through bare branches of beech and poplar

and, filtered by the frosty air,

chases the departed sun,

tracing a familiar path,

the ticking of a giant clock

framed by legend and gravity,

while diesels labor hauling timber

up steep grades of nearby hills,

and families share pieces of their days.

JEFF STAPLES

Keene

Manipulative Motives

Voting down witness information-

Relegates the trial to a complete sham!

Terrified by disclosure of abhorrent acts-

The elephant symbol doesn’t give a damn!

Empowering Congress with the truth-

Could foster the power of the Lamb!

Honest Abe would be totally dismayed-

At this undemocratic collaborator’s wham!

This ridiculous imitation unsuccessful-

Imminent election can eradicate flim flam!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene