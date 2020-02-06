Fortitude

She could have chosen to let go-

When the prognosis was such a blow!

Instead she chose to fight the fight-

Surgeries, chemo; more was her plight!

Unable to use her right arm or walk-

The stroke impaired her ability to talk!

No longer able to play the piano or knit-

Enjoys what she can do; will not quit!

Early arthritis caused later disease-

In good humor he still tries to please!

Family and friends remain close by-

Easing his pain, on them he can rely!

Courage, faith, love and a strong will-

Holds them in good stead, though very ill!

How blessed I am to treasure these three-

I pray they’ll from their agony be free!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

(Editor’s note: A line from this previously published poem was missing. Here is the corrected version.)