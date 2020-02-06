Fortitude
She could have chosen to let go-
When the prognosis was such a blow!
Instead she chose to fight the fight-
Surgeries, chemo; more was her plight!
Unable to use her right arm or walk-
The stroke impaired her ability to talk!
No longer able to play the piano or knit-
Enjoys what she can do; will not quit!
Early arthritis caused later disease-
In good humor he still tries to please!
Family and friends remain close by-
Easing his pain, on them he can rely!
Courage, faith, love and a strong will-
Holds them in good stead, though very ill!
How blessed I am to treasure these three-
I pray they’ll from their agony be free!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
(Editor’s note: A line from this previously published poem was missing. Here is the corrected version.)