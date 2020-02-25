Unfinished Poem
I just couldn’t do it
I had to stop
It wouldn’t be fair
There’s a certain etiquette
Of sparing the reader from what comes next
There’s still a modicum of decency left
In this upside-down world
Some
I’m not going there
Even though, reader you want me to
I know you’re itching to know
But this isn’t daytime T.V.
This is reality
Slap your face, wake up
If I told you
You’d have to see your cardiologist
And what would you think of me then?
My reputation is on the line here
I’m trying to keep my blemishes to a minimum
Oh, one of you would say I could fib and tell my readers it’s all fiction
But they know me better than that
They know I don’t lie
Maybe stretch things a little yes, lie no
Besides poetry is truth
It comes from the heart
Or from some other organ or orifice
So I have to end it here
I’m sorry beautiful people
But the truth hurts
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
A Warning
Placed on the shelves of my mind
is a book I authored.
Its title is “What If”
Inside is a warning
“Don’t use near a flame
of questioning
lest it cause a feeling
of fired-up despair.”
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene