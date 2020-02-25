Unfinished Poem

I just couldn’t do it

I had to stop

It wouldn’t be fair

There’s a certain etiquette

Of sparing the reader from what comes next

There’s still a modicum of decency left

In this upside-down world

Some

I’m not going there

Even though, reader you want me to

I know you’re itching to know

But this isn’t daytime T.V.

This is reality

Slap your face, wake up

If I told you

You’d have to see your cardiologist

And what would you think of me then?

My reputation is on the line here

I’m trying to keep my blemishes to a minimum

Oh, one of you would say I could fib and tell my readers it’s all fiction

But they know me better than that

They know I don’t lie

Maybe stretch things a little yes, lie no

Besides poetry is truth

It comes from the heart

Or from some other organ or orifice

So I have to end it here

I’m sorry beautiful people

But the truth hurts

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

A Warning

Placed on the shelves of my mind

is a book I authored.

Its title is “What If”

Inside is a warning

“Don’t use near a flame

of questioning

lest it cause a feeling

of fired-up despair.”

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene