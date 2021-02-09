High and Light
I’m feeling light as a feather tonight
Montrealer in flight
My heart being free
allowing me to be me
I’m not feeling sleepy tonight
even though it’s 3:30 AM
I just love being on this train
getting away to a brighter day
Feeling colorful Feeling free
loving the feeling of the best of me
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Out There
Journey to a place far from the crowds,
Out there beyond all bounds,
Where you alone and nature are one,
Out there where hope is found.
Step into a world where children run free, Out there away from here, Where everyone walks hand in hand, Out there where skies are clear.
Out there and somewhere past tomorrow,
Are the dreams of yesterday,
For today is just a memory,
And it will soon fade away out there.
Journey to a place far from the crowds,
Out there beyond the wind,
Where many voices call out to you,
Out there where life begins,
Whoever you may be,
Wherever you may fare,
However you can see,
Whatever you can spare,
If you agree and care,
Then follow if you dare out there!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Fly Away
Writing in the morning
Before it all begins
And before losing track of what page you’re on
Which seems to happen in the snap
Of synapses and dendrites too overworked
To actually know what day it is
Yet the birds know though
They could care less about your angst
And they could teach us a few things if we’d only listen
But we’re so high and mighty
And what are they really?
Just birds!
When the sun cracks open the day
Five cars pass my bow window
The dollar is calling them
Like cattle to the feed
But it’s more than that I know
I chased it for four decades
I know
But the birds don’t care
This morning is about waking
Shaking off a dusting of midnight snow
Satisfying their tiny empty stomachs
And waiting patiently their turn on a branch
The explosion of beech seeds
Cover the frozen ground
A new day has arrived no time to waste
It will be over soon enough
They’ll get their fill
Like us
Then fly away
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene