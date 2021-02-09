High and Light

I’m feeling light as a feather tonight

Montrealer in flight

My heart being free

allowing me to be me

I’m not feeling sleepy tonight

even though it’s 3:30 AM

I just love being on this train

getting away to a brighter day

Feeling colorful Feeling free

loving the feeling of the best of me

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Out There

Journey to a place far from the crowds,

Out there beyond all bounds,

Where you alone and nature are one,

Out there where hope is found.

Step into a world where children run free, Out there away from here, Where everyone walks hand in hand, Out there where skies are clear.

Out there and somewhere past tomorrow,

Are the dreams of yesterday,

For today is just a memory,

And it will soon fade away out there.

Journey to a place far from the crowds,

Out there beyond the wind,

Where many voices call out to you,

Out there where life begins,

Whoever you may be,

Wherever you may fare,

However you can see,

Whatever you can spare,

If you agree and care,

Then follow if you dare out there!

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Fly Away

Writing in the morning

Before it all begins

And before losing track of what page you’re on

Which seems to happen in the snap

Of synapses and dendrites too overworked

To actually know what day it is

Yet the birds know though

They could care less about your angst

And they could teach us a few things if we’d only listen

But we’re so high and mighty

And what are they really?

Just birds!

When the sun cracks open the day

Five cars pass my bow window

The dollar is calling them

Like cattle to the feed

But it’s more than that I know

I chased it for four decades

I know

But the birds don’t care

This morning is about waking

Shaking off a dusting of midnight snow

Satisfying their tiny empty stomachs

And waiting patiently their turn on a branch

The explosion of beech seeds

Cover the frozen ground

A new day has arrived no time to waste

It will be over soon enough

They’ll get their fill

Like us

Then fly away

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene