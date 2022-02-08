It’s Midwinter, Sonny

The slog goes on

One step at a time

Into it

Into all of it

In midwinter you start receiving those “Get Away” ads.

A bikinied svelte young woman and her man wade into the aqua blue

The sun sprinkles its liquid gold from Heaven

Frozen rum drinks and palm trees sway

Beckoning you

“Come!” “Come!”

But for you it’s one step at a time

Into it

Into all of it

Like your dad and mom

Slogged back then

And their dads and moms and their dads and moms

Slogged way back when

Into it

Into all of it

It’s New Hampshire, Sonny

And it’s all we’ve ever known

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Seasonal Splendor

Winter provides us opportunity…

To watch big floating flakes dropping to a glistening shroud

To breathe deep clean clear cool daybreak air

To shovel, creating white mounds and aching backs

To slide and slip on ice, falling, sometimes getting up

To cough, sneeze, wheeze with colds and throats too sore

To huddle in search of warmth from chill deep in the bone

To open wallets in support of oil, wood and gas vendors

To encounter dead batteries and waiting AAA charging

To yearn … searching for signs of spring

LARRY PHILLIPS

Keene

Worthy of a Song

If the winds of fate blow where they will, Then why do they pass me by?

If the tree is known by what it bears,

Then what in the world am I?

The sun comes up — the sun goes down,

And the earth keeps spinning on,

But will I be remembered then

When I’m laid to rest and gone?

Why is it wrong for me

To idly build castles in the air?

Why is it wrong for me

To conjure up visions here and there?

Day after day I’m in

A paradox that I have to face ...

Day after day I’m in

A world where I feel so out of place.

What makes my heart and soul

Continue to burn with eager flame?

What makes my heart and soul

Continue to play this frantic game?

Vainly I try to solve

The problems and queries on my mind ...

Vainly I try to solve

The mysteries that I once left behind.

Why is it wrong for me

To want to scale mountains near and far?

Why is it wrong for me

To want to reach for a chosen star?

Day after day there comes

Another choice that I have to make ...

Day after day there comes

Another road that I have to take.

Tomorrow brings me hope

That dreams can come true ...

Even miracles can happen

When I least expect them to,

But God, if you can hear me,

Must I wait long

To win my crown of laurels,

And to be worthy of a song?

Oh, I’m just mere chaff blown in the wind That goes ever on, But will I leave my mark here, And be worthy of a song?

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

