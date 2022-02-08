It’s Midwinter, Sonny
The slog goes on
One step at a time
Into it
Into all of it
In midwinter you start receiving those “Get Away” ads.
A bikinied svelte young woman and her man wade into the aqua blue
The sun sprinkles its liquid gold from Heaven
Frozen rum drinks and palm trees sway
Beckoning you
“Come!” “Come!”
But for you it’s one step at a time
Into it
Into all of it
Like your dad and mom
Slogged back then
And their dads and moms and their dads and moms
Slogged way back when
Into it
Into all of it
It’s New Hampshire, Sonny
And it’s all we’ve ever known
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Seasonal Splendor
Winter provides us opportunity…
To watch big floating flakes dropping to a glistening shroud
To breathe deep clean clear cool daybreak air
To shovel, creating white mounds and aching backs
To slide and slip on ice, falling, sometimes getting up
To cough, sneeze, wheeze with colds and throats too sore
To huddle in search of warmth from chill deep in the bone
To open wallets in support of oil, wood and gas vendors
To encounter dead batteries and waiting AAA charging
To yearn … searching for signs of spring
LARRY PHILLIPS
Keene
Worthy of a Song
If the winds of fate blow where they will, Then why do they pass me by?
If the tree is known by what it bears,
Then what in the world am I?
The sun comes up — the sun goes down,
And the earth keeps spinning on,
But will I be remembered then
When I’m laid to rest and gone?
Why is it wrong for me
To idly build castles in the air?
Why is it wrong for me
To conjure up visions here and there?
Day after day I’m in
A paradox that I have to face ...
Day after day I’m in
A world where I feel so out of place.
What makes my heart and soul
Continue to burn with eager flame?
What makes my heart and soul
Continue to play this frantic game?
Vainly I try to solve
The problems and queries on my mind ...
Vainly I try to solve
The mysteries that I once left behind.
Why is it wrong for me
To want to scale mountains near and far?
Why is it wrong for me
To want to reach for a chosen star?
Day after day there comes
Another choice that I have to make ...
Day after day there comes
Another road that I have to take.
Tomorrow brings me hope
That dreams can come true ...
Even miracles can happen
When I least expect them to,
But God, if you can hear me,
Must I wait long
To win my crown of laurels,
And to be worthy of a song?
Oh, I’m just mere chaff blown in the wind That goes ever on, But will I leave my mark here, And be worthy of a song?
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene