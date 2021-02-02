The One

He claims to have the answer,

And not mere song and dance.

He vows to know the Way,

His plan not due to chance.

Without him lies a future

Full of despair and gloom,

But given lasting tenure

Great times would doubtless bloom.

He decries the non-believers,

No compassion for their view,

Anointing them deceivers,

Perdition their just due.

Indignant in the face

Of defiance to his facts,

He wails to the fates

On those who pan his acts.

A figure most compelling

To the many in his flock,

Who, seduced by his telling,

Hold him key to fortune’s lock.

He sees not the slightest flaw

Among his attributes,

He ordains his word is law

And accepts no substitutes.

He claims he is the Light

To the beguiled throng,

That he is forever right,

But this cannot be but wrong.

Of one thing I am certain

His perfection is a fraud,

So down must come the curtain

On this One who would be god.

KEN WALTON

Spofford

The Holidays are all but gone

The trees are coming down

The needles need to be cleaned up

The wreaths are turning brown

The ornaments are packed away

The broken ones will go

The lawn displays will have to wait

When spring will melt the snow

And now the ice is on the ponds

Ready for those who skate

But those of us who long for spring

Well, we will have to wait

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

Untitled

Each soul is given an opportunity

To make this world a better place

So look for paths that lead

To the creation of

A world infused with God’s love

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene