The One
He claims to have the answer,
And not mere song and dance.
He vows to know the Way,
His plan not due to chance.
Without him lies a future
Full of despair and gloom,
But given lasting tenure
Great times would doubtless bloom.
He decries the non-believers,
No compassion for their view,
Anointing them deceivers,
Perdition their just due.
Indignant in the face
Of defiance to his facts,
He wails to the fates
On those who pan his acts.
A figure most compelling
To the many in his flock,
Who, seduced by his telling,
Hold him key to fortune’s lock.
He sees not the slightest flaw
Among his attributes,
He ordains his word is law
And accepts no substitutes.
He claims he is the Light
To the beguiled throng,
That he is forever right,
But this cannot be but wrong.
Of one thing I am certain
His perfection is a fraud,
So down must come the curtain
On this One who would be god.
KEN WALTON
Spofford
The Holidays are all but gone
The trees are coming down
The needles need to be cleaned up
The wreaths are turning brown
The ornaments are packed away
The broken ones will go
The lawn displays will have to wait
When spring will melt the snow
And now the ice is on the ponds
Ready for those who skate
But those of us who long for spring
Well, we will have to wait
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Untitled
Each soul is given an opportunity
To make this world a better place
So look for paths that lead
To the creation of
A world infused with God’s love
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene