Asinus the Little Easter Donkey
Part I.
Now this is the tale of Asinus,
A donkey who followed a King,
Who carried Him into Jerusalem
On Palm Sunday one long ago spring.
So little is known of this creature:
A gentle, benign friendly beast,
Who walked in the footsteps of Jesus Christ, Along with those most to the least.
And how did this story transpire—
A chronicle all to itself?
Not noted in pages of history,
Or stored in a book on a shelf.
It is found in the hearts of believers,
Who maintain their creed without fear,
Who question not, reason not, nor dispute The mystery of faith they hold dear.
Asinus was born in Judea,
Sometime around thirty A.D.,
Somewhere in the city of Bethlehem,
And someplace beyond the Dead Sea.
He lived on a farm in this district
With his mother there close by his side
In a stable akin to the Holy Birth,
Procured by a man and his bride.
Asinus grew strong like most donkeys,
Who soon learned to carry his weight,
Descended from Mary’s and Joseph’s mule, ’Though questioned in open debates.
Our lives can be vague and uncanny—
No different for men or for beasts,
With daily adjustments in vicissitudes,
Impacted by famine or feast.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Editors’s note: This is the first part of a six-part narrative poem to be published each Tuesday in the Sentinel. There is one section for each week of the six-week Lenten (Easter) season.
The Primal Hoaxster
He stood on the balcony looking out
Flapping and spewing
His spittle launched skyward into the DC gray
Nothing the matter of the matters most urgent
The “little people” that Nixonian quote
Pumped the mask-less mass with ear candy
“Those dirty Dems.”
Attack, attack
The People’s last bastion of hope
Then in a quarter second between ramblings
He pointed his nose skyward
As if to say, “F” em
The “littles” followed suit
Like lemmings off a cliff
The Beer Hall Putsch playbook
Working like a charm
It was then a broad smile pasted his mug
Proud of his dereliction
With his trademarked flame-throwing rhetoric and insults
He brought them to a fever
He had done his bidding
And they would mindlessly and purposelessly follow
Baaaaaaing!
Catatonic, demonic, and proud
Meanwhile on the Hill
The Constitution held like fingers in a dyke
America had taken a right hook to the heart
From those without spine or conscience
America wobbled in that moment
Yet held true
Proving once again
Its foundation could not be put asunder
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Technical Tension
Young minds programmed the app-
For seniors to get vaccine appointments!
Timed answers required a rapid tap-
Or the field in question was lost!
Those of us unfamiliar had a huge gap-
In basic knowledge of computer usage!
Struggling to fulfill the task will sap-
The senses of many tenacious elders!
Asking how could I make this hap?
I surrender to failure of completion!
With aid from kindly relatives’ rap-
I summon the technical wizards!
After all this aggravation I need a nap-
Hereafter may this system be simple!
ESTHER CANTUA
Keene