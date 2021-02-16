Asinus the Little Easter Donkey

Part I.

Now this is the tale of Asinus,

A donkey who followed a King,

Who carried Him into Jerusalem

On Palm Sunday one long ago spring.

So little is known of this creature:

A gentle, benign friendly beast,

Who walked in the footsteps of Jesus Christ, Along with those most to the least.

And how did this story transpire—

A chronicle all to itself?

Not noted in pages of history,

Or stored in a book on a shelf.

It is found in the hearts of believers,

Who maintain their creed without fear,

Who question not, reason not, nor dispute The mystery of faith they hold dear.

Asinus was born in Judea,

Sometime around thirty A.D.,

Somewhere in the city of Bethlehem,

And someplace beyond the Dead Sea.

He lived on a farm in this district

With his mother there close by his side

In a stable akin to the Holy Birth,

Procured by a man and his bride.

Asinus grew strong like most donkeys,

Who soon learned to carry his weight,

Descended from Mary’s and Joseph’s mule, ’Though questioned in open debates.

Our lives can be vague and uncanny—

No different for men or for beasts,

With daily adjustments in vicissitudes,

Impacted by famine or feast.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Editors’s note: This is the first part of a six-part narrative poem to be published each Tuesday in the Sentinel. There is one section for each week of the six-week Lenten (Easter) season.

The Primal Hoaxster

He stood on the balcony looking out

Flapping and spewing

His spittle launched skyward into the DC gray

Nothing the matter of the matters most urgent

The “little people” that Nixonian quote

Pumped the mask-less mass with ear candy

“Those dirty Dems.”

Attack, attack

The People’s last bastion of hope

Then in a quarter second between ramblings

He pointed his nose skyward

As if to say, “F” em

The “littles” followed suit

Like lemmings off a cliff

The Beer Hall Putsch playbook

Working like a charm

It was then a broad smile pasted his mug

Proud of his dereliction

With his trademarked flame-throwing rhetoric and insults

He brought them to a fever

He had done his bidding

And they would mindlessly and purposelessly follow

Baaaaaaing!

Catatonic, demonic, and proud

Meanwhile on the Hill

The Constitution held like fingers in a dyke

America had taken a right hook to the heart

From those without spine or conscience

America wobbled in that moment

Yet held true

Proving once again

Its foundation could not be put asunder

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Technical Tension

Young minds programmed the app-

For seniors to get vaccine appointments!

Timed answers required a rapid tap-

Or the field in question was lost!

Those of us unfamiliar had a huge gap-

In basic knowledge of computer usage!

Struggling to fulfill the task will sap-

The senses of many tenacious elders!

Asking how could I make this hap?

I surrender to failure of completion!

With aid from kindly relatives’ rap-

I summon the technical wizards!

After all this aggravation I need a nap-

Hereafter may this system be simple!

ESTHER CANTUA

Keene