Public Muse, Feb. 1, 2022

Syllabus Entry for Horticulture
Class on the Acaulescent Diminutive Seasonal Cormous Herbaceous
Perennial Geophytic Genus 

The focus is
On crocuses

LESTER R. SUTTON
Keene

Meeting a Stone Wall

I met a wall the other day, while walking in a wood,
most stones in place, a few down, looking pretty good;
into the woods nice and straight, to the right and to the left,
with here and there stones fallen off, too big for me to heft.

I could follow to its end, but which way would I go,
I could just step over, but a voice called a quiet "no";
history will be found either way, the past right back to you,
so, it doesn't really matter, which way you decide to do.

I flipped a coin, what else to do, it sent me to the right,
ran into some mountain laurel, to pass I had to fight;
soon the wall had an opening, could have walked right through,
perhaps a place to sit and take a break, giant maple nearby grew.

I could picture many sheep flowing through that open space,
might go back two hundred years, all at the very same pace;
I continued on a few more yards and was a bit surprised,
a nicely formed stone cellar hole appeared before my eyes.

With a small corral, some barn remains, a nicely stoned-in well,
a child was milking, a man was churning, a woman rang a bell;
as I stand and dream and think about it, for them just a regular day, 
perhaps tomorrow they'll fix some walls, or maybe rake some hay.

Retracing my steps, the light was failing, quite satisfied I felt,
the homestead and its people, into the dark I saw them melt;
tomorrow I'll go left, perhaps some different things,
go along the other way, see what new stories it brings.

TOM DUSTON
Chesterfield

Untitled

There's an old clock that stands in the Square. Her
face with Roman Numerals Numbers 1 to 12. She
looks North and South and all around.

Like a sentinel at his post, standing attention for all to see. She is just passing time for you and me.

Once my hands, were made of wood. Time caught
up with me, and I stopped. But the talented people
at Kingsbury got me going once more. For a very
long time.

Then many years later they gave me a new plastic
face. So I could once more serve the many. During
my time, I have seen and heard it all. I've seen
bikers, hikers, and joggers. I heard crying and
laughter, been through wars, parades, mayors and
presidents.

I've seen good times and bad, and sad times. But
through it all I made it. See you on the square and
meanwhile I will be tick tocking away.

PHILIP HILLIKER
Keene