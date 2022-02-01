Syllabus Entry for Horticulture

Class on the Acaulescent Diminutive Seasonal Cormous Herbaceous

Perennial Geophytic Genus

The focus is

On crocuses

LESTER R. SUTTON

Keene

Meeting a Stone Wall

I met a wall the other day, while walking in a wood,

most stones in place, a few down, looking pretty good;

into the woods nice and straight, to the right and to the left,

with here and there stones fallen off, too big for me to heft.

I could follow to its end, but which way would I go,

I could just step over, but a voice called a quiet “no”;

history will be found either way, the past right back to you,

so, it doesn’t really matter, which way you decide to do.

I flipped a coin, what else to do, it sent me to the right,

ran into some mountain laurel, to pass I had to fight;

soon the wall had an opening, could have walked right through,

perhaps a place to sit and take a break, giant maple nearby grew.

I could picture many sheep flowing through that open space,

might go back two hundred years, all at the very same pace;

I continued on a few more yards and was a bit surprised,

a nicely formed stone cellar hole appeared before my eyes.

With a small corral, some barn remains, a nicely stoned-in well,

a child was milking, a man was churning, a woman rang a bell;

as I stand and dream and think about it, for them just a regular day,

perhaps tomorrow they’ll fix some walls, or maybe rake some hay.

Retracing my steps, the light was failing, quite satisfied I felt,

the homestead and its people, into the dark I saw them melt;

tomorrow I’ll go left, perhaps some different things,

go along the other way, see what new stories it brings.

TOM DUSTON

Chesterfield

Untitled

There’s an old clock that stands in the Square. Her

face with Roman Numerals Numbers 1 to 12. She

looks North and South and all around.

Like a sentinel at his post, standing attention for all to see. She is just passing time for you and me.

Once my hands, were made of wood. Time caught

up with me, and I stopped. But the talented people

at Kingsbury got me going once more. For a very

long time.

Then many years later they gave me a new plastic

face. So I could once more serve the many. During

my time, I have seen and heard it all. I’ve seen

bikers, hikers, and joggers. I heard crying and

laughter, been through wars, parades, mayors and

presidents.

I’ve seen good times and bad, and sad times. But

through it all I made it. See you on the square and

meanwhile I will be tick tocking away.

PHILIP HILLIKER

Keene

Tags

Recommended for you