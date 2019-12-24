Abijah and the Holy Family Part IV
Now one day unannounced to him, the couple took their leave,
So Abijah in the empty stall began to sorely grieve,
Yet in a dream he had one night, the Lord God spoke to him,
Accounting for that family’s plight, and what had happened to them.
King Herod the Great put to the sword all children under two,
Because he would not share his world with another King of the Jews ...
The slaughter of the innocents was now on Herod’s hands,
And news soon spread of his untimely death throughout the Holy Land.
So when Abijah woke, he knew the world would never be the same,
Because of one small family who did not know his name ...
Although he never spoke a single word throughout his life,
He never forgot the child, or the poor man and his wife.
Now the Bible tells this story from many points of view —
Perhaps there is room for one more verse both singular and new ...
I share this with you willingly at the risk of being uncouth:
The fact remains it all happened — and that is the Gospel truth!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Editor’s Note: This is the final part in a four-part series.
Winter Sunrise
In winter I rise before the dawn,
when an alarm clock starts my day.
Then stepping outside to walk the dog,
I watch the sun inscribe the sky
with angry streaks of red and gray.
As the sun rises around the world,
scientists raise more alarming alarms,
and town criers cry unwelcome news.
We two-legged creatures steal the show,
steering the earth out of control,
and melting the ice caps as we go.
An apocalyptic precipice,
and we play chicken at the edge.
Temperatures, tides, and tempers rise,
as carbon footprints darken the skies.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene