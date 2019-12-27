Santa Fe
1.
Snowing just outside of Santa Fe
The roads are clogged
Like my throat
There’s a drip I can’t explain
Maybe I should worry
Or maybe it’s just the hard traveling
Through the swirl that makes you clam up
And your eyes bug out as the white races at ya,
So hard that you can’t tell road from cliff edge
At seven thousand feet you get a little woozy
And those two beers didn’t help much
You try a prayer
And answer your own words
Then it’s there, El Centro
The Navahos have spread their wares
Waiting and hoping for a few bucks
25 dollars for a pair of handmade turquoise earrings
Beautiful!
I hope she likes them!
2.
Polk took their land away
But not their souls
It’s quarter of one
And I’m a long way from home home
You can wish all you want
And want what you can’t have
You can hope for the best
That someone will be there
At the end of it all
In the darkness it all seemed clear
What your road really means
The curves and hills
And all those dead ends
But in the breaking light
You march on
Like it was all planned for you
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene