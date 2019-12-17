Abijah and the Holy Family Part III
And there the precious miracle of life then came to be,
Because of one unselfish act of simple charity ...
A glowing star from up above shone down upon this spot,
Which made its presence known to all of those who were of naught.
The donkey bore its mistress fair, sometimes under duress,
And so it’s worthy just reward was a well-deserved rest ...
The cow gave up its manger so the babe might have a bed
With snug and comfy bales of straw to rest beneath his head.
The father was astounded by Abijah’s goodwill and grace,
So he put his arm around him, and then looked him in the face:
“I am ashamed for what I have done — I know you cannot hear me ...
I will make amends to put things right, and rebuild our broken family.”
Some shepherds came and wise men three to see this blessed sight:
They traveled miles beyond their homes by way of God’s good light ...
So touched now was Abijah who was taken by the child,
That he stayed behind the stable’s gate to help him all the while.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Editor’s Note: This is the third part in a four-part series published weekly.
Christmas Causation
This mortal soul was sent to earth-
To lead sinners on the path to repair!
Experienced aspects of human emotion-
Sorrow, abandonment and despair!
Yet passion, joy, empathy and love-
Evident in His encompassing care!
Even as a relatively young man-
Teaching revealed a wisdom rare!
Familiarity with aspects of diurnal life-
Understood difficulties of daily fare!
Our precious gift — Lord Jesus Christ,
Blessed Being; faith beyond compare!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
A Christmas Makeover
On Christmas Eve
the angels came
to brighten up the dingy sky.
First they painted the moon
a beautiful golden bronze.
Then each angel polished the stairs
to a diamond-like brilliance.
And as they worked they sang
songs of praise for this special night
which rose to their heavenly abode.
Their voices reverberated
throughout the night.
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
STABLE, STABLE
Going to pieces over seasons
changing clothes for upsetting reasons
Calendar states, but on the nerves it grates
mud in the morning, snow in the afternoon-
surely, no doubt, we’ll be swimming real soon
2degrees40degrees80degrees10degrees60degrees
Logical forecast? Denied!
HILLARY KINGSBURY
Keene