Abijah and the Holy Family
(Part I)
In the days of Caesar Augustus when the world was still quite young,
And the turning point of the prophecies had only just begun,
There lived in the Judean village of Bethlehem Ephrathah,
A mute boy named Abijah and his troubled, widowed father.
A modest inn so desolate, though humbly built in dignity,
In the royal town of David’s birth did reside this broken family,
For here is where the stage is set of that which was and is to be
A tale of unrequited love well-mingled with antagony.
The father being lonely, and years without a wife,
Who passed away from giving Abijah’s place in life,
Insistently decided when all had been said and done
To have a chip on his shoulder regarding his only son.
Thus it came to pass in this time according to the facts,
That all the world united in order to be taxed,
And so they came in numbers to lodge within this inn,
Maintained by a wretched father and his solitary kin.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Editor’s Note: This is the first part in a four part series to be published weekly.
Shout
She does her cat shout
not slink away and pout
There she goes against
again again and then
My head’s about to burst
it’s the absolute worst
the absolute worst
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
The Mouse Story
Lil’ mouse giggled
The humans put a tree in their home
Silly humans
Suddenly lil’ mouse heard a ho ho ho
Now the humans had a fellow
Dressed in red in their living room
What next?
Lil’ mouse dived into his wall house
After all, he had been told,
There would be quiet in the house
And nothing stirred
Not even a mouse
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene