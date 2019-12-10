Abijah and the Holy Family

Part II

Abijah was a stable boy engaged to mind the stall,

To clean its contents daily then refresh its beasts and all ...

His father bore a grudge of spite most cruel to speak thereof,

But Abijah held out for the day he would win his father’s love.

The father had no fortitude towards his son’s infirmity,

And treated him just like a slave with his non-conformity,

Yet Abijah did not realize why his father was so sad,

For he could not hear his parent’s curse that made him feel so bad.

As fate would then allow it, the crowds increased each day,

But then one night two travelers did need a place to stay ...

The husband was an impoverished man, and his wife was full of fright,

Because she was with child which was due that very night.

The father said “there is no room! I cannot help you here!”

But later it came down to his son, a spot quite safe and near ...

Although Abijah could not speak, he reached out to touch this pair,

And then he led them to a shed nearby the village square.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Editor’s Note: This is the second part in a four-part series to be published weekly.

Lost and Found

She was lost

All over and done

The is become was

No longer the one.

The crib remained

A memento of loss

The totem obtained

At enormous cost.

I would dream her being there

As she used to be

But there was no solemn prayer

To bring her back to me.

I finally took the thing away

Removed it piece by piece

But to my confoundment and dismay

The grief abiding did not cease.

Here and now a different time

In a new and distant place

And this a different crib to mind

With a young and special face.

The child of the child

Held dear just as before

I embrace this newborn life

Her smile makes me soar.

Blue eyes dancing then

Blue eyes darting now

I recall the way back when

But accept what the fates allow.

The sorrow is still there to feel

There remains the old lament

But the new life helps me heal

And to new love I do consent.

KEN WALTON

Spofford

The Tempted Sinner,

The Peaceful Warrior

Nature comes with abounding

feelings

Pride, concern, temptation and

ease

Pride over what’s hers, not your

own

To court yourself in the harmful

ways of nature.

Temptation to steal the beauty of

nature

The serene breeze, the rocky

beaches

The stinging bees, the sweet

maple trees

Nature gives us vast emotions.

We are the tempted sinners, we

are the peaceful warriors.

MOLLY ALEXANDER

Keene