Abijah and the Holy Family
Part II
Abijah was a stable boy engaged to mind the stall,
To clean its contents daily then refresh its beasts and all ...
His father bore a grudge of spite most cruel to speak thereof,
But Abijah held out for the day he would win his father’s love.
The father had no fortitude towards his son’s infirmity,
And treated him just like a slave with his non-conformity,
Yet Abijah did not realize why his father was so sad,
For he could not hear his parent’s curse that made him feel so bad.
As fate would then allow it, the crowds increased each day,
But then one night two travelers did need a place to stay ...
The husband was an impoverished man, and his wife was full of fright,
Because she was with child which was due that very night.
The father said “there is no room! I cannot help you here!”
But later it came down to his son, a spot quite safe and near ...
Although Abijah could not speak, he reached out to touch this pair,
And then he led them to a shed nearby the village square.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Editor’s Note: This is the second part in a four-part series to be published weekly.
Lost and Found
She was lost
All over and done
The is become was
No longer the one.
The crib remained
A memento of loss
The totem obtained
At enormous cost.
I would dream her being there
As she used to be
But there was no solemn prayer
To bring her back to me.
I finally took the thing away
Removed it piece by piece
But to my confoundment and dismay
The grief abiding did not cease.
Here and now a different time
In a new and distant place
And this a different crib to mind
With a young and special face.
The child of the child
Held dear just as before
I embrace this newborn life
Her smile makes me soar.
Blue eyes dancing then
Blue eyes darting now
I recall the way back when
But accept what the fates allow.
The sorrow is still there to feel
There remains the old lament
But the new life helps me heal
And to new love I do consent.
KEN WALTON
Spofford
The Tempted Sinner,
The Peaceful Warrior
Nature comes with abounding
feelings
Pride, concern, temptation and
ease
Pride over what’s hers, not your
own
To court yourself in the harmful
ways of nature.
Temptation to steal the beauty of
nature
The serene breeze, the rocky
beaches
The stinging bees, the sweet
maple trees
Nature gives us vast emotions.
We are the tempted sinners, we
are the peaceful warriors.
MOLLY ALEXANDER
Keene