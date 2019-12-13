Manny
He was a homeless dude
Who called himself God
These days people don’t bother
They don’t bother with anyone
“You don’t want to get involved
You never know their state of mind!”, they’d say.
Stuff like that.
It’s an impossible world
Dysfunction is now cool
And dysfunction Hollywood style is all the rage
Ozzie and Harriet are long gone
They kept their dysfunction off the screen
But today
Flaunt it ... go on, show em
On the streets there’s a sadness no one wants to see
Or wants to know
Feel?
That’s so passe
“This is the 21st century, man
Where the “F” you been?
The “F” bomb takes care of it all
It’s a one word expression that seals any argument
And puts you in a corner
God, sobered up Manny
And got him some grub
Worked a shower for him at the Y
And got some new duds for him at More Than a Thrift Store
He was fresh as a daisy
And made it all the way to Christmas Eve.
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Men of Clay
The sea rolls to the shore, wave over wave,
a thousand years over a thousand years it gave.
The sands are swept clean, each pebble smooth,
like tiny monuments of time, never to lose.
Finding a home and then washed away,
the sand blends together like men of clay.
They’re all alike, these grit of the sea,
piled together, each struggling to be free.
Just how long will the sands of time,
be washed and moved by some constant rhyme?
Will the men of clay in their uniform mold,
destroy the sea for a pot of gold?
NORMAN VANCOR
Spofford
NOVEMBER
Or, Why I’m Trading In
My Subaru For An SUV
“No shade, no shine, no butterflies, no bees, no fruits, no flowers, no leaves, no birds, November!”
— Thomas Hood
November had never seemed very good,
Perhaps best expressed by Thomas Hood,
The ground turns frozen, hard and cold,
The grass turns brown, November gets old
Real fast!
There’s no snow to ski, no ice to skate,
The sun sets early and rises late.
And what does this dreariness hope to bring?
Cold, more cold, more cold ‘til spring!
At last!
Spring, ah spring, now there’s a season!
Thoughts of spring can give me a reason
To get through winter, but not November
Because I still remember
The winter to come:
Frozen pipes, ice dams on eaves,
Slow drives home, fallen trees,
The power’s out, the pump won’t run,
Stoke the fire, hope for sun,
Winter’s real fun!
Now I’m told to change my ’tude,
November’s good, not bad, my thoughts are crude.
There’s Joyce’s birthday, Nancy’s too.
Thanksgiving Day and lots of food.
Snow will come, cover brown with white.
Cross-country skiing will make things right.
December brings Christmas and lots of joy
And lots of toys for my great boy!
I’m almost convinced, the more I think-
Maybe November doesn’t stink.
But you know what would really stop my anti-November storming?
Ten degrees more of global warming!
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland