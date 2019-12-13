Manny

He was a homeless dude

Who called himself God

These days people don’t bother

They don’t bother with anyone

“You don’t want to get involved

You never know their state of mind!”, they’d say.

Stuff like that.

It’s an impossible world

Dysfunction is now cool

And dysfunction Hollywood style is all the rage

Ozzie and Harriet are long gone

They kept their dysfunction off the screen

But today

Flaunt it ... go on, show em

On the streets there’s a sadness no one wants to see

Or wants to know

Feel?

That’s so passe

“This is the 21st century, man

Where the “F” you been?

The “F” bomb takes care of it all

It’s a one word expression that seals any argument

And puts you in a corner

God, sobered up Manny

And got him some grub

Worked a shower for him at the Y

And got some new duds for him at More Than a Thrift Store

He was fresh as a daisy

And made it all the way to Christmas Eve.

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Men of Clay

The sea rolls to the shore, wave over wave,

a thousand years over a thousand years it gave.

The sands are swept clean, each pebble smooth,

like tiny monuments of time, never to lose.

Finding a home and then washed away,

the sand blends together like men of clay.

They’re all alike, these grit of the sea,

piled together, each struggling to be free.

Just how long will the sands of time,

be washed and moved by some constant rhyme?

Will the men of clay in their uniform mold,

destroy the sea for a pot of gold?

NORMAN VANCOR

Spofford

NOVEMBER

Or, Why I’m Trading In

My Subaru For An SUV

“No shade, no shine, no butterflies, no bees, no fruits, no flowers, no leaves, no birds, November!”

— Thomas Hood

November had never seemed very good,

Perhaps best expressed by Thomas Hood,

The ground turns frozen, hard and cold,

The grass turns brown, November gets old

Real fast!

There’s no snow to ski, no ice to skate,

The sun sets early and rises late.

And what does this dreariness hope to bring?

Cold, more cold, more cold ‘til spring!

At last!

Spring, ah spring, now there’s a season!

Thoughts of spring can give me a reason

To get through winter, but not November

Because I still remember

The winter to come:

Frozen pipes, ice dams on eaves,

Slow drives home, fallen trees,

The power’s out, the pump won’t run,

Stoke the fire, hope for sun,

Winter’s real fun!

Now I’m told to change my ’tude,

November’s good, not bad, my thoughts are crude.

There’s Joyce’s birthday, Nancy’s too.

Thanksgiving Day and lots of food.

Snow will come, cover brown with white.

Cross-country skiing will make things right.

December brings Christmas and lots of joy

And lots of toys for my great boy!

I’m almost convinced, the more I think-

Maybe November doesn’t stink.

But you know what would really stop my anti-November storming?

Ten degrees more of global warming!

RAND BURNETT

Westmoreland