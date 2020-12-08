We’ll Always Have Christmas
If there’s a lighted tree that glows
Amid some merry carolers,
As long as winter sends a gentle snow,
There’ll always be Christmas as it were.
Just as in every Yuletide past,
Although our deeds may be forgot,
There dwells a memory that we know will last, And Christmas will come no matter what.
Nothing can equal or compare
To the special joy that we share,
As we sit and gaze here at that blessed light On this holy night.
If there’s no snow upon the ground,
No gifts of love wrapped up with string . . .
No decorated arbor to be found,
We’ll always have Christmas songs to sing.
So let the past remain in us,
And from the present set apart,
So that the future we retain in us . . .
Will somehow remind us every year . . .
Will somehow remind us no matter what
That we’ll always have Christmas in our hearts.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Christmas Shopping
I pushed and shoved
with the desperate herd
I felt no joy or Christmas cheer
my ears didn’t fall on one kind word
I entered through a door of God
and saw a man blessed with grace
He found the book I wished to buy
I paid the price he charged no tax
I felt so calm in that quiet place
and so at peace I could relax
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
President-Elect Joe Biden
Today Joe Biden was declared a winner in the race.
The loser in the White House he’s set to replace.
I’m tempted to capitalize LOSER, but “Look, here’s the deal.”
“It’s time for this nation to come together and heal.”
“Number One, because it’s the right thing to do.”
“Number Two, ’cause the coronavirus ain’t no flu!”
So my celebratory mood is somewhat subdued.
And I’ll try not to gloat about the results of the vote.
After all, our nation’s problems are plenty.
But can we please fast forward to January 20?!
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland
Spitt’n Snow
(In Memory of Norman Chase)
Back in the day Norm would jump for joy
“Snowz spitt’n, good for da grass come spring”
The downside was the eventual bone rattling cold
And stuff you had to do by hand without gloves.
And
“Lett’n them girls out in da yard
Ta git the stanchions cleand up and hayd
Dares always an ornery lady that don’t wanna abide
And shel jes wait dare in da snow till ya gotta get er
It’s a com’n an no turn’n back now!
Last night, darnest thing tho,
A flock of snow geese come down in a blow
Theyz landed down n the field there
Hunkrd all night, squawkd a lot too
Noizy birds, must a ben a cupl hundred or so
Never seen em bfore
Must a got lost or some’n
Plowz hydrolick froze up on da pikup
Gotta drain er or git a new line
Can’t tho, jus remebird not with eleven buks in the jar, ya can’t
Not sure what’s up
Mo trouble find’n me
It’s spitt’n good now
And damn if spring ain’t a light year awayz!”
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene