Public Muse, Dec. 7, 2021

Autumn Kaleidoscope

Not a single moment
of Peak 

The dots of reds
swirlingly adding in yellows
blooming into more oranges
co-mingled with ever-present greens
and then the rusts
and the spotted and the crinkly 

the kaleidoscoping Autumn
hues
this is the beauty, the
ever-surprising morphing moments of delight
and of a sudden
the greys and greens
have a shimmering coat of white.

CARIN TORP
Keene