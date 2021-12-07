Autumn Kaleidoscope

Not a single moment

of Peak

The dots of red

swirlingly adding in yellows

blooming into more oranges

co-mingled with ever-present greens

and then the rusts

and the spotted and the crinkly

the kaleidoscoping Autumn

hues

this is the beauty, the

ever-surprising morphing moments of delight

and of a sudden

the greys and greens

have a shimmering coat of white.

CARIN TORP

Keene

