Public Muse, Dec. 31, 2021

The Holiday Season is Over
It's time for me to put away
The Christmas ornaments 
Then I will bring the tree outside
And wait for warmer months
I'll take down all the Christmas cards
The tinsel and the wreath
The mistletoe still hanging there
That no one stood beneath
The stockings on the chimney hearth
Will all be taken down
The music from the radio 
Has stopped the Christmas sound
And on my shelf the fruitcake sits
No one had had a bite
Back in the freezer 'til next year
Again on Christmas night
The Holidays are over now
The carolers are gone
It's time to build a large snowman
Out there upon my lawn

DAN SWETT
Swanzey