The Holiday Season is Over

It’s time for me to put away

The Christmas ornaments

Then I will bring the tree outside

And wait for warmer months

I’ll take down all the Christmas cards

The tinsel and the wreath

The mistletoe still hanging there

That no one stood beneath

The stockings on the chimney hearth

Will all be taken down

The music from the radio

Has stopped the Christmas sound

And on my shelf the fruitcake sits

No one had had a bite

Back in the freezer ’til next year

Again on Christmas night

The Holidays are over now

The carolers are gone

It’s time to build a large snowman

Out there upon my lawn

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

