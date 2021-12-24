The Downtown

Christmas Tree

The exquisite tree has been put in the ground.

Look at it, it’s bare, not a light to be found,

But very soon the tree will glow with many lights.

All colors in our universe and oh so bright!

At the very top of our tree is the star,

If the sky is clear, it can be seen from afar.

It is so bright, I’m afraid ascended high in the sky.

It shows over our city to keep us safe.

What a perfect place to be on this holy night,

As Jesus has shown us his holy light.

MARION ECKHARD

Keene

Candy and Gum

I’m sitting here and thinking back

Those days of chewing gum

Of Blackjack and of Teaberry

And how I wish for some

There’s Chiclets and there’s Cloves for sure

There’s Wrigley Spearmint gum

Bazooka Bubble gum for sure

And Juicy Fruit for some

But not just gum I’m wishing for

Old-fashion candy too

Like Necco Wafers and Sky Bars

And Tootsie Rolls to chew

Like Good and Plenty and Heath Bars

Or Bit-O-Honey too

Or Smarties and the Zero bar

Are just to name a few

Three Musketeers and Junior Mints

Milk Duds and the Twix bar

There’s Charleston Chew and Baby Ruth

And M & M’s in jars

So many candies there to try

Marshmallow Peeps and more

And Whoppers sitting on the shelf

All at your local store

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

Christmas Day

It was Christmas

I thought of you

And the tree

The tinsel

The snow

Angels

Your light

And my loneliness

The wind whipped outside

And snow piled on the steps

How could loneliness venture here this day

The day of peace

The day of wonder and joy

This day of all days?

I closed my eyes

Sat in the tattered wingback chair

The fire flickering in the woodstove

Blue smoke twisting in the frozen air

A painting of my Great, Great, Great Grandfather, Andrew Nichols

Staring down at me as if to say,

“Toughen up boy!”

New England has had its share of loves

Of sorrows

Of antiheros

Of ghosts

Of losers, thieves

And Saints

I am none of these

I’m just this guy

Lost in you

And lost by the whirling snow

Lost by the pale winter light

Lost by the way things are

Lost in this dream

It’s Christmas!

And the snow is piling on the steps

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Creche Catharsis

Gazing upon the Nativity scene-

Each figure seems to materialize!

Joseph and Mary remain honored-

Receiving a holy commitment!

In a lowly manger the Babe is seen-

By astonished, awe-inspired shepherds!

Animals have managed to preen-

Looking smart in exalted ensemble!

Wise Men deify with gifts, then flee-

Avoiding Herod’s planned spleen!

An angel hovers in the background-

Atmosphere remains pristine!

Welcome to the epitome of perfection-

Our Savior’s love will never careen!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

LESSONS AND CAROLS

Fourth Week of Advent

Why Is This

Night Special?

Why is this night special and different from the rest?

It is the eve of promise when all the world was blest!

For God was reconciled to those beneath the sky,

Who were unrighteous sinners—the same as you and I!

So why is this night special throughout the rolling year?

It is the close of Advent when Christ did first appear.

Why is this night special amid the winter’s cold?

For snow lay deep and frozen way back in days of old,

Then heaven interceded with holy empathy,

And sent his Son as ransom for our iniquity!

So why is this night special and not tomorrow morn?

Tonight is the occasion when our dear Lord was born.

Why is this night special and not like other ones?

For hearts and minds consider what God for them has done:

Yea, nothing can compare well in merit, weight, or worth

Than that which once transpired at that amazing birth!

So why is this night special this time of Christmas?

For God came down from heaven to be with all of us.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

