The Downtown
Christmas Tree
The exquisite tree has been put in the ground.
Look at it, it’s bare, not a light to be found,
But very soon the tree will glow with many lights.
All colors in our universe and oh so bright!
At the very top of our tree is the star,
If the sky is clear, it can be seen from afar.
It is so bright, I’m afraid ascended high in the sky.
It shows over our city to keep us safe.
What a perfect place to be on this holy night,
As Jesus has shown us his holy light.
MARION ECKHARD
Keene
Candy and Gum
I’m sitting here and thinking back
Those days of chewing gum
Of Blackjack and of Teaberry
And how I wish for some
There’s Chiclets and there’s Cloves for sure
There’s Wrigley Spearmint gum
Bazooka Bubble gum for sure
And Juicy Fruit for some
But not just gum I’m wishing for
Old-fashion candy too
Like Necco Wafers and Sky Bars
And Tootsie Rolls to chew
Like Good and Plenty and Heath Bars
Or Bit-O-Honey too
Or Smarties and the Zero bar
Are just to name a few
Three Musketeers and Junior Mints
Milk Duds and the Twix bar
There’s Charleston Chew and Baby Ruth
And M & M’s in jars
So many candies there to try
Marshmallow Peeps and more
And Whoppers sitting on the shelf
All at your local store
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Christmas Day
It was Christmas
I thought of you
And the tree
The tinsel
The snow
Angels
Your light
And my loneliness
The wind whipped outside
And snow piled on the steps
How could loneliness venture here this day
The day of peace
The day of wonder and joy
This day of all days?
I closed my eyes
Sat in the tattered wingback chair
The fire flickering in the woodstove
Blue smoke twisting in the frozen air
A painting of my Great, Great, Great Grandfather, Andrew Nichols
Staring down at me as if to say,
“Toughen up boy!”
New England has had its share of loves
Of sorrows
Of antiheros
Of ghosts
Of losers, thieves
And Saints
I am none of these
I’m just this guy
Lost in you
And lost by the whirling snow
Lost by the pale winter light
Lost by the way things are
Lost in this dream
It’s Christmas!
And the snow is piling on the steps
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Creche Catharsis
Gazing upon the Nativity scene-
Each figure seems to materialize!
Joseph and Mary remain honored-
Receiving a holy commitment!
In a lowly manger the Babe is seen-
By astonished, awe-inspired shepherds!
Animals have managed to preen-
Looking smart in exalted ensemble!
Wise Men deify with gifts, then flee-
Avoiding Herod’s planned spleen!
An angel hovers in the background-
Atmosphere remains pristine!
Welcome to the epitome of perfection-
Our Savior’s love will never careen!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
LESSONS AND CAROLS
Fourth Week of Advent
Why Is This
Night Special?
Why is this night special and different from the rest?
It is the eve of promise when all the world was blest!
For God was reconciled to those beneath the sky,
Who were unrighteous sinners—the same as you and I!
So why is this night special throughout the rolling year?
It is the close of Advent when Christ did first appear.
Why is this night special amid the winter’s cold?
For snow lay deep and frozen way back in days of old,
Then heaven interceded with holy empathy,
And sent his Son as ransom for our iniquity!
So why is this night special and not tomorrow morn?
Tonight is the occasion when our dear Lord was born.
Why is this night special and not like other ones?
For hearts and minds consider what God for them has done:
Yea, nothing can compare well in merit, weight, or worth
Than that which once transpired at that amazing birth!
So why is this night special this time of Christmas?
For God came down from heaven to be with all of us.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene