Choose Your Lights

I hope we have learned to embrace

the necessary beautiful darkness.

The slowing down,

the going within to find

even a tiny ember

waiting to be ignited.

The Wheel is turning

Light approaches

If Christ is Light

and Light means Love,

which light shines in you?

Is it the Christ light of a newborn babe?

The glow of the moon in the dark night sky,

or the warming sunrise of a winter morning?

The gleam in a beloved pet’s eyes,

or the shooting star of a child’s delight?

Is it the gentle beacon of the peacemakers,

or the fiery passion of the changemakers?

The torch of freedom Lady Liberty holds high,

or the electrical sparks of our own human intellect?

Perhaps it is the genie’s lamp of positive thinking,

or the spotlight which illuminates

a thousand good deeds.

Choose your lights!

Be the kindling for anyone who seems

lost in the darkness.

Illuminate the World

Even if only

the swirling world

of your own thoughts.

Cast your radiance into a

brand new day, and

blaze a trail of Love.

DEB McLAY

Keene

The Wondrous Star

The wondrous star shown from above.

To cover our earth with his great love.

To keep us safe from all that’s wrong,

To keep us safe is now his song.

We need your help with all we do,

To follow his lead, you know that’s true,

To practice our faith and love each other,

From sister to sister and brother to brother.

MARION ECKHARD

Keene

