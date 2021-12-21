Public Muse, Dec. 21, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Choose Your LightsI hope we have learned to embracethe necessary beautiful darkness. The slowing down,the going within to findeven a tiny emberwaiting to be ignited.The Wheel is turningLight approachesIf Christ is Lightand Light means Love,which light shines in you?Is it the Christ light of a newborn babe?The glow of the moon in the dark night sky,or the warming sunrise of a winter morning?The gleam in a beloved pet’s eyes,or the shooting star of a child’s delight?Is it the gentle beacon of the peacemakers,or the fiery passion of the changemakers?The torch of freedom Lady Liberty holds high,or the electrical sparks of our own human intellect?Perhaps it is the genie’s lamp of positive thinking,or the spotlight which illuminatesa thousand good deeds. Choose your lights!Be the kindling for anyone who seemslost in the darkness.Illuminate the WorldEven if onlythe swirling worldof your own thoughts.Cast your radiance into abrand new day, andblaze a trail of Love.DEB McLAYKeeneThe Wondrous StarThe wondrous star shown from above.To cover our earth with his great love.To keep us safe from all that’s wrong,To keep us safe is now his song.We need your help with all we do,To follow his lead, you know that’s true,To practice our faith and love each other,From sister to sister and brother to brother.MARION ECKHARDKeene Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Leo Ballaro, Keene High boys hockey Elyza Mitchell, Keene High girls basketball Brayden Ring, Monadnock-Fall Mtn. hockey Avery Stewart, Fall Mtn. girls basketball Vote View Results Back Holiday Ideas Visit the Holiday Ideas section for gift ideas, recipes, party planning tips and more! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Pet Palooza Click to see the winner of the Halloween Pet Palooza Photo Contest! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene City Council reinstates indoor mask mandate, effective MondayKeene school board discusses behavioral issues at high schoolRuby the goat rescued in Chesterfield after weeks on the lamPatient incident temporarily closes Cheshire Medical Center's ERAt Cheshire Medical, unvaccinated patients strain resources, moraleDebris fire at Troy Mills complex under investigationAG names officers involved in Walpole police shooting earlier this monthArrest made in 2019 killing of truck driver found fatally shot in Rockingham, Vt.Hobby Lobby moving into vacant Keene space, pending city approvalPlayer of the Week Nominees, Dec. 10-17 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No