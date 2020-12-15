The Answer

The world may seem broken; so many hearts ache

with questions unanswered and hurtful debate

Divisions and greed, isolation and death

Could we all just collectively take a deep breath?

When answers seem hidden, let Nature reveal

A path near the woods or the river can heal

A season, an animal, even the trees

will unlock the portal for those who would see

No striving, just beauty in all she creates

She’ll patiently hear all a heart can relate

We won’t need religion, yours, mine or theirs

If we just have a heart and a soul more aware

No judgment or ‘othering’, anger or fear

Our cultural bias may well disappear

If we just take a walk, look around, up above

We may find the answer we’re seeking — it’s LOVE

DEB McLAY

Keene

On the Front Porch

While resting on a front porch seat

The ocean waves in view

Relaxing with a drink or two

And spending time with you

For surely this it quite the life

A walk down to the shore

The waves are teasing at our feet

These days I do adore

The moon is up behind the clouds

The nights are getting cool

The end of summer came too soon

The weather’s getting cruel

But here beside you on the porch

And with our drinks in hand

While everything is perfect here

We’ll listen to the band

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

One Slice

There’s nothing to say that hasn’t been said

What good is it now

To indulge once more

In indulging pain

“It is what it is”

Spoken words from some infamous mouth

Of ne’er-do-well truth

Such a cliché of redundancy

But somehow it fits

Like the rubber gloves she handed me

My slice of pizza with today

The dark and cold of winter are upon us

There are some things you cannot change

Only wish for

I wished the young woman well

She smiled and said, “thank you sir”

Would she be the last person I ever saw

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene