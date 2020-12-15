The Answer
The world may seem broken; so many hearts ache
with questions unanswered and hurtful debate
Divisions and greed, isolation and death
Could we all just collectively take a deep breath?
When answers seem hidden, let Nature reveal
A path near the woods or the river can heal
A season, an animal, even the trees
will unlock the portal for those who would see
No striving, just beauty in all she creates
She’ll patiently hear all a heart can relate
We won’t need religion, yours, mine or theirs
If we just have a heart and a soul more aware
No judgment or ‘othering’, anger or fear
Our cultural bias may well disappear
If we just take a walk, look around, up above
We may find the answer we’re seeking — it’s LOVE
DEB McLAY
Keene
On the Front Porch
While resting on a front porch seat
The ocean waves in view
Relaxing with a drink or two
And spending time with you
For surely this it quite the life
A walk down to the shore
The waves are teasing at our feet
These days I do adore
The moon is up behind the clouds
The nights are getting cool
The end of summer came too soon
The weather’s getting cruel
But here beside you on the porch
And with our drinks in hand
While everything is perfect here
We’ll listen to the band
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
One Slice
There’s nothing to say that hasn’t been said
What good is it now
To indulge once more
In indulging pain
“It is what it is”
Spoken words from some infamous mouth
Of ne’er-do-well truth
Such a cliché of redundancy
But somehow it fits
Like the rubber gloves she handed me
My slice of pizza with today
The dark and cold of winter are upon us
There are some things you cannot change
Only wish for
I wished the young woman well
She smiled and said, “thank you sir”
Would she be the last person I ever saw
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene