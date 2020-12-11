Night Sky Haiku
In 5, 7, 5
Placement of the stars
Is the most cryptic message
Of the universe
Stars in the night sky
Ablaze with indifference
Offer no solace
Orion chases
Almost catching up the moon
But she slips away
Hello little star
Nightly you wheel above my
Insignificance
KARL TOWNSEND
Alstead
Discomforting Discord
Religion and politics are two subjects-
Where differing opinions may reign!
In a democracy that’s not only okay-
Diverse viewpoints make it plain!
We have the freedom of choice-
Or our Armed Forces died in vain!
The current status of agitation-
Is causing families/friends much pain!
Please be considerate and kind-
Peace of mind and spirit you’ll gain!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
Our Christmas Gift
We are like the people of Whoville
‘Tho the Grinch (the virus) has stolen our Christmas gifts
We join hands and sing our praise to god
For giving us the gift of love
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene