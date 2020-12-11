Night Sky Haiku

In 5, 7, 5

Placement of the stars

Is the most cryptic message

Of the universe

Stars in the night sky

Ablaze with indifference

Offer no solace

Orion chases

Almost catching up the moon

But she slips away

Hello little star

Nightly you wheel above my

Insignificance

KARL TOWNSEND

Alstead

Discomforting Discord

Religion and politics are two subjects-

Where differing opinions may reign!

In a democracy that’s not only okay-

Diverse viewpoints make it plain!

We have the freedom of choice-

Or our Armed Forces died in vain!

The current status of agitation-

Is causing families/friends much pain!

Please be considerate and kind-

Peace of mind and spirit you’ll gain!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

Our Christmas Gift

We are like the people of Whoville

‘Tho the Grinch (the virus) has stolen our Christmas gifts

We join hands and sing our praise to god

For giving us the gift of love

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene