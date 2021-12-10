Public Muse, Dec. 10, 2021 Dec 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The GrouseToday I saw a male Ruffed GrouseStrutting his stuff on the rail trail. I stopped and tried to be quiet as a mouse,As he puffed his ruff and fanned his tail.I figured that there must be a hen nearby—His display couldn’t be just for me to see!Then something behind him caught my eye:A young woman jogging, headed straight for him and me.I raised my hand and pointed down to the trail before her—She might want to see the grouse in display.I was hoping the grouse would just ignore her,But, unfortunately, he was right in the way.But she slowed, then stopped, to see what I was pointing at.She was only twenty feet away or so.I thought, “The grouse won’t like that!”She took one more step and, sure enough, off THEY go!Two hens who had been out of sightBurst up from the trail, flying fast and low.Then the male also took flight:“Where you go I go!”The jogger then continued on her way. As she approached me she smiled and lowered her headphonesAnd said, “I didn’t know what I was seeing!” Then, “Have a great day!”Then, headphones blaring, headed off alone.I too continued on my way, alone, but not lonely.I planned to go 3 miles moreAnd wondered what else I might see.(I’d never seen a grouse displaying before!)Then I marveled at the timing that allowed 3 such different worlds to meet.When I’m on a walk I prefer to be quiet—listening for different birds is fun.The jogger, she likes her music and her running might be helped by the beat.And the grouse?—clearly he travels to the beat of a different drum!It’s as if our small worlds were 3 floating leavesThat a gentle wave of time brought slowly swirling to the shoreWhere we briefly touched, then the wave recedes,And we drift apart—to see each other no more.And though we’ve each gone our separate waysThat’s no reason for sorrow—It’s neat that we met each other today.I wonder what the wave will bring tomorrow!RAND BURNETTWestmoreland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grouse Ruffed Grouse Jogger Zoology Ornithology Wave Beat Hen Headphone Recommended for you Holiday Ideas Visit the Holiday Ideas section for gift ideas, recipes, party planning tips and more! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Pet Palooza Click to see the winner of the Halloween Pet Palooza Photo Contest! Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSwanzey residents killed in Keene crash Wednesday nightLegislation would ease N.H. yearly auto inspection requirementsGranite Gorge unlikely to reopen for skiing, owner saysAG: State police officer shoots, injures Walpole man in confrontationRindge rep Santonastaso among sponsors of NH secession proposalVermont bike shop planning to open Keene locationKeene man involved in deadly crash pleads guilty to vehicular assaultEarly morning Alstead fire not considered suspiciousClear winner: Keene tapped for best drinking water in stateCity Council set to vote on mask mandate, following committee approval Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No