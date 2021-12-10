The Grouse

Today I saw a male Ruffed Grouse

Strutting his stuff on the rail trail.

I stopped and tried to be quiet as a mouse,

As he puffed his ruff and fanned his tail.

I figured that there must be a hen nearby—

His display couldn’t be just for me to see!

Then something behind him caught my eye:

A young woman jogging, headed straight for him and me.

I raised my hand and pointed down to the trail before her—

She might want to see the grouse in display.

I was hoping the grouse would just ignore her,

But, unfortunately, he was right in the way.

But she slowed, then stopped, to see what I was pointing at.

She was only twenty feet away or so.

I thought, “The grouse won’t like that!”

She took one more step and, sure enough, off THEY go!

Two hens who had been out of sight

Burst up from the trail, flying fast and low.

Then the male also took flight:

“Where you go I go!”

The jogger then continued on her way.

As she approached me she smiled and lowered her headphones

And said, “I didn’t know what I was seeing!” Then, “Have a great day!”

Then, headphones blaring, headed off alone.

I too continued on my way, alone, but not lonely.

I planned to go 3 miles more

And wondered what else I might see.

(I’d never seen a grouse displaying before!)

Then I marveled at the timing that allowed 3 such different worlds to meet.

When I’m on a walk I prefer to be quiet—listening for different birds is fun.

The jogger, she likes her music and her running might be helped by the beat.

And the grouse?—clearly he travels to the beat of a different drum!

It’s as if our small worlds were 3 floating leaves

That a gentle wave of time brought slowly swirling to the shore

Where we briefly touched, then the wave recedes,

And we drift apart—to see each other no more.

And though we’ve each gone our separate ways

That’s no reason for sorrow—

It’s neat that we met each other today.

I wonder what the wave will bring tomorrow!

RAND BURNETT

Westmoreland

