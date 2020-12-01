The Enterprising Stem

It seemed to me to be unfair

In later winter when

The time has come to prune the shrubs

Outside the house again

Those enterprising stems that grew

That up-and-coming sprout

That pushed beyond the other’s reach

Their future now in doubt

The owner comes and feels as though

His cutters by his side

That all the branches be the same

That striving now denied

And is it not the same with lawns

Ambitious blades that dare

To grow beyond the meager turf

And end in such despair

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

Memories

Lest you forgot your good times

Make an effort to recall

For those memories are the soul’s gold

Enriching your holidays

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

Valentina Tereshkova

(First Woman in Space)

Our memories are short

Time eats away at a world we once knew

Or thought we knew

And as the Earth spins us into the unknown

We lose things

People, places, events and even our hair

Valentina gave us

What most of us could not fathom

But we’ve all but forgotten her

Or perhaps never knew her at all

And from her vantage point

Well beyond the blue on that day

She wished us well in our short time here

To someday somehow find what binds us all together

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene