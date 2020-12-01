The Enterprising Stem
It seemed to me to be unfair
In later winter when
The time has come to prune the shrubs
Outside the house again
Those enterprising stems that grew
That up-and-coming sprout
That pushed beyond the other’s reach
Their future now in doubt
The owner comes and feels as though
His cutters by his side
That all the branches be the same
That striving now denied
And is it not the same with lawns
Ambitious blades that dare
To grow beyond the meager turf
And end in such despair
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Memories
Lest you forgot your good times
Make an effort to recall
For those memories are the soul’s gold
Enriching your holidays
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
Valentina Tereshkova
(First Woman in Space)
Our memories are short
Time eats away at a world we once knew
Or thought we knew
And as the Earth spins us into the unknown
We lose things
People, places, events and even our hair
Valentina gave us
What most of us could not fathom
But we’ve all but forgotten her
Or perhaps never knew her at all
And from her vantage point
Well beyond the blue on that day
She wished us well in our short time here
To someday somehow find what binds us all together
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene