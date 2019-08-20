Pogies
Fish rise now and then
beyond the end of a seaside wharf,
where placid water reflects the tones
of a cloudy sky stretched overhead.
Hinting at forces hidden from view
the world serves up riddles at times like this,
and I puzzle over questions they raise
and whether the riddles are more than words.
Suddenly a rash of ripples
breaks the surface so gray and still,
spontaneous exuberance
apparent in the pearly bay.
Yet I know that fear of a predator
pursuing the pogies from underneath
may well be driving them up in panic.
Other parts of the scene seem more obvious,
like the patter of rain drops that follows,
released from the reflected sky.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene
daydream from the last row
i saw a lady
... SIMPLE DIRECT OBJECT ...
outside; she was
... NOT A COMPLETE SENTENCE ...
all in blue.
... COLORS ARE ALMOST ALWAYS ADJECTIVES ...
she was planting
... SHOWING ACTION ...
a tree
... RECOGNIZE THE ROOT ...
i’d probably never climb.
LAWRENCE KRUCZYNSKI
Hinsdale
Who Wants What?
Realization comes that time is now limited-
When ensconced in octogenarian decade!
Glancing around at years of accumulation-
Distributing what remains has been delayed!
Who would like a skinny Christmas tree-
Artificial limbs, not grown in a glade?
Thousands of photos in albums and boxes-
Selecting keepers will make nerves frayed!
A plethora of eclectic books; some signed-
Paranormal, novels, classics often staid!
Angels, sprites, wooden puzzle boxes-
Quite a vexing sight when all are splayed!
All this and much more to contend with-
When through stuff loved ones must wade!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene