Pogies

Fish rise now and then

beyond the end of a seaside wharf,

where placid water reflects the tones

of a cloudy sky stretched overhead.

Hinting at forces hidden from view

the world serves up riddles at times like this,

and I puzzle over questions they raise

and whether the riddles are more than words.

Suddenly a rash of ripples

breaks the surface so gray and still,

spontaneous exuberance

apparent in the pearly bay.

Yet I know that fear of a predator

pursuing the pogies from underneath

may well be driving them up in panic.

Other parts of the scene seem more obvious,

like the patter of rain drops that follows,

released from the reflected sky.

JEFF STAPLES

Keene

daydream from the last row

i saw a lady

... SIMPLE DIRECT OBJECT ...

outside; she was

... NOT A COMPLETE SENTENCE ...

all in blue.

... COLORS ARE ALMOST ALWAYS ADJECTIVES ...

she was planting

... SHOWING ACTION ...

a tree

... RECOGNIZE THE ROOT ...

i’d probably never climb.

LAWRENCE KRUCZYNSKI

Hinsdale

Who Wants What?

Realization comes that time is now limited-

When ensconced in octogenarian decade!

Glancing around at years of accumulation-

Distributing what remains has been delayed!

Who would like a skinny Christmas tree-

Artificial limbs, not grown in a glade?

Thousands of photos in albums and boxes-

Selecting keepers will make nerves frayed!

A plethora of eclectic books; some signed-

Paranormal, novels, classics often staid!

Angels, sprites, wooden puzzle boxes-

Quite a vexing sight when all are splayed!

All this and much more to contend with-

When through stuff loved ones must wade!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene