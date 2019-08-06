Capture It

Capture it

It’s right in front of you

Tomorrow could be gone

Snuffed out

In that car crash

That stumble

That ulcer

Take a look at her

Look

Maybe for the last time

She was the one

Remember?

You can never know

Ever

Immortal, ha!

Go on pretend

The edge is always there

And in time you’ll fall

When?

Capture it now

And all the light you can hold

She was the one

Tell her

As you near the edge

Readying to fall

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Bare Toes in the Grass

My first bare toes

in the Springtime grass-

Wet and green clover

almost like skipping on glass-

Soon Summer BBQ warm toes

play lawn badminton so fast-

Then Autumn’s cool toes

crunch the red dry grass-

Finally our Winter toes

in ski boots downhill crevasse

Awaiting another Springtime

toes in the grass!

STUART CARSWELL

Keene

Of Minor Magnitude

My brows have a mind of their own-

Unruly the sparse hairs have grown!

I’m blessed for a full head of hair-

But five cowlicks have control there!

Unable to locate or measure my waist-

A site where a spare tire has been placed!

It’s thrilling to mention my skinny feet-

Finding shoes makes this task complete!

Insignificant irritants these may be-

All can be managed comfortably!

But some folks dealing with advanced age-

Have serious issues at this life stage!

Thankful are we who deal with much less-

Remaining positive with negative regress!

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene