Capture It
Capture it
It’s right in front of you
Tomorrow could be gone
Snuffed out
In that car crash
That stumble
That ulcer
Take a look at her
Look
Maybe for the last time
She was the one
Remember?
You can never know
Ever
Immortal, ha!
Go on pretend
The edge is always there
And in time you’ll fall
When?
Capture it now
And all the light you can hold
She was the one
Tell her
As you near the edge
Readying to fall
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Bare Toes in the Grass
My first bare toes
in the Springtime grass-
Wet and green clover
almost like skipping on glass-
Soon Summer BBQ warm toes
play lawn badminton so fast-
Then Autumn’s cool toes
crunch the red dry grass-
Finally our Winter toes
in ski boots downhill crevasse
Awaiting another Springtime
toes in the grass!
STUART CARSWELL
Keene
Of Minor Magnitude
My brows have a mind of their own-
Unruly the sparse hairs have grown!
I’m blessed for a full head of hair-
But five cowlicks have control there!
Unable to locate or measure my waist-
A site where a spare tire has been placed!
It’s thrilling to mention my skinny feet-
Finding shoes makes this task complete!
Insignificant irritants these may be-
All can be managed comfortably!
But some folks dealing with advanced age-
Have serious issues at this life stage!
Thankful are we who deal with much less-
Remaining positive with negative regress!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene