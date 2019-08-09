No Need To Ask
You might ask
How did we get here
How do we get anywhere
Where we stand isn’t by chance
The Gods didn’t snap their fingers
Or send lightning bolts
Into our divided hearts
From above Spofford Lake looks like a mirror
A giant mirror
If you look closely you can see your own face
You know how it got there
No pondering long hours by candlelight
Over that question
The collective “we” got here
By what “we” lack
What “we” fail to possess
Or own
Read Howard Zinn’s People’s U.S. History
It will keep you up at night
It’s a bloody history
But in an intuitive way
You already knew
How we got here
Didn’t you!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
My Patch
My small patch beliefs
is nurtured daily by sunny thoughts
I water it with the dew of inspiration
and bask in its sturdy growth
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene