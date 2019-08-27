August Light Askance
It’s something to do with the light
The yellow
Soft like a baby’s skin in the dying day
A reminder
That time passes
While you stood still
Wasting it
Then there is this angst
The one you’re familiar with but ignored
As if you forgot to remember
That you’re just a little bit older
And all the while your frayed meniscus
Unraveled
It’s all part of the design, the plan
Your minister tells you
The one you have as much faith in
As if the Marlins win the world series
There is an immenseness you cannot understand
Life, what is it?
You’re here
But why?
And where is here?
The politicians duke it out!
A nut blows away 16 kids
The Queen turns 95
Your Mom breathes her last
The 20 somethings rock to the Fab 4
Your X has a baby boy
Tensions continue between Kashmir and India
Our President embarrasses the crap out of you
Then you take her hand
And you remember
What you had forgotten
You had been in a hurry
Running, running, running
Trying to catch up
To what it was
That made sense!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Go Fly a Kite
We take our kids to the ocean beach
to dig a grand sand castle
and play in the splashy surf
a day away from the city hustle,
Lunch at the fish and chips stand
with ice cream treats for all
then toss our big kite windward
high and away going so tall,
Our big kite lifts our kids on high
and away it goes into a cloud
to a landing on the Isle o’ Skye
as we all joyfully shout out loud
Go Fly a Kite!
STUART CARSWELL
Keene