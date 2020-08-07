Verily, Verily
You are the sun, yea verily!
You are that golden light!
Open my eyes so I can see
Your good works in my sight!
My trust shall not fail you by day,
Nor shall it deceive you by night—
Verily, verily, I say to you.
You are the wind, yea verily!
You are that cloudless air!
Lift up my soul and I shall be
Beneath your wings with care!
My heart shall be faithful to you
In times both so foul and fair—
Verily, verily, I say to you.
You are the stars, yea verily!
You are that endless sky!
Angels above watch over you
As every day goes by!
They smile and they weep for your soul
Whenever you revel and cry—
Verily, verily, I say to you.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
- the wind -
whispering
dead leaves
swirl around me
mad dervishes
familiars
of the wind
overhead
trees sway
in pagan dance
their outstretched arms
giving praise
to the wind
recalling
times past
her voice, her eyes
her russet hair
gayly tossed
by the wind
wondering
once more
what had gone wrong
why we’d sailed off
separately
on the wind
unbidden
tears come
am I mourning
our love’s demise?
or is it
just the wind?
emptiness
ashes
recollections
ghosts of what was
only these
and the wind
ROY SUNTER
Fitzwilliam