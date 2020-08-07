Verily, Verily

You are the sun, yea verily!

You are that golden light!

Open my eyes so I can see

Your good works in my sight!

My trust shall not fail you by day,

Nor shall it deceive you by night—

Verily, verily, I say to you.

You are the wind, yea verily!

You are that cloudless air!

Lift up my soul and I shall be

Beneath your wings with care!

My heart shall be faithful to you

In times both so foul and fair—

Verily, verily, I say to you.

You are the stars, yea verily!

You are that endless sky!

Angels above watch over you

As every day goes by!

They smile and they weep for your soul

Whenever you revel and cry—

Verily, verily, I say to you.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

- the wind -

whispering

dead leaves

swirl around me

mad dervishes

familiars

of the wind

overhead

trees sway

in pagan dance

their outstretched arms

giving praise

to the wind

recalling

times past

her voice, her eyes

her russet hair

gayly tossed

by the wind

wondering

once more

what had gone wrong

why we’d sailed off

separately

on the wind

unbidden

tears come

am I mourning

our love’s demise?

or is it

just the wind?

emptiness

ashes

recollections

ghosts of what was

only these

and the wind

ROY SUNTER

Fitzwilliam