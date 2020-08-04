The Hourglass of Time
The Hourglass of Time is full each hour
My precious hour can be full of fun
Or it can be another big disaster
Who knows the Outcome?
Maybe to volunteer
Wash laundry
Take a nap
Read
Go
Darts
Ski downhill
Toss my clutter
Call a Veteran friend
Visit my Senior neighbor
Now my Hourglass Hour is gone
and so many choices, but so little time
Let’s end our day at a friendly Happy Hour!
STUART CARSWELL
Keene
P U
It’s a head banger fo sure
Even three years out, sonny
I guarantee you this, an old timer in Harrisville told a local cub newspaper reporter
If it smells like a skunk, it’s a skunk awright!
But for what tever da reason a certain tribe of people
Let that fine piece of philosophy go unheeded
Or they just plain don’t care bout others
Ya, I told them so back then…
But us old timers ain’t listened to very much
Swamp, I said, hey that ain’t nothing
Won’t be long before yur goin be drown’n in their ocean
Got a lot of laughs back then
But many of em ain’t laugh’n much these days, son
Take a good look at where we’re at
Damn, I miss Ike Eisenhower!
Talk about a good, honest, courageous, and a hardworking man
Now there was a leader!
I guess people forget or don’t know we had good ones
Hey, I even miss Billy Clinton
He had us in the black, got a lotta stuff done
And could string an understandabl sentence or two or three
Ya, he had his screw ups if ya know what I mean
But we’re in a terrible mess right now, boy
Leading by distract’n that’s what I calls it
Take yur eye off the ball that’s how the game is played today
Deep state, point the finger, blame others, name call, lie, COVID’s a hoax
Sell junk science, kick the work’n guy and don’t forget one of their favorites
Ta mix the message soze no one knows which a ways the ships a sail’n in
That’s a winner, that’s their plan, see
Causes folks ta fear and get cunfused
They like that approach it seems
In the meantime, folks suffer
I think that Buddha fella talked about that some
But it smells all ta high Heaven, now don’t it?
Sure, wish some people listened a ways back
Or thought bout people like me
And Hazel, my best friend of 59 years!
But we’re expendbl cord’n ta them
Gotta laugh a bit though
Laugh’n by the ways is good for yur soul they say, that is if ya got one
Coz ha ha, Ole Jimmy Buchanan go’n have some company right soon
You can bet all yur marbles on that one, son!
Yep, it’s a skunk awright, phew!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
My Happy Place Too
This year has been so tough on me
As well I’m sure for you
I miss the waves, the ocean breeze
I miss the morning dew
Those morning walks down to the cove
Our walks, once side by side
Us breathing in the salty air
Each step a healthy stride
I miss the lobster seafood treats
I miss fresh clams in rolls
Then later with the moon at night
I miss our evening strolls
While lying on the beach at night
The moon is peaking through
And as we lay while looking up
The tide is coming too
So as for me, this year is tough
And though not on the shore
The beach is still my happy place
A place I still adore
DAN SWETT
Swanzey