The Hourglass of Time

The Hourglass of Time is full each hour

My precious hour can be full of fun

Or it can be another big disaster

Who knows the Outcome?

Maybe to volunteer

Wash laundry

Take a nap

Read

Go

Darts

Ski downhill

Toss my clutter

Call a Veteran friend

Visit my Senior neighbor

Now my Hourglass Hour is gone

and so many choices, but so little time

Let’s end our day at a friendly Happy Hour!

STUART CARSWELL

Keene

P U

It’s a head banger fo sure

Even three years out, sonny

I guarantee you this, an old timer in Harrisville told a local cub newspaper reporter

If it smells like a skunk, it’s a skunk awright!

But for what tever da reason a certain tribe of people

Let that fine piece of philosophy go unheeded

Or they just plain don’t care bout others

Ya, I told them so back then…

But us old timers ain’t listened to very much

Swamp, I said, hey that ain’t nothing

Won’t be long before yur goin be drown’n in their ocean

Got a lot of laughs back then

But many of em ain’t laugh’n much these days, son

Take a good look at where we’re at

Damn, I miss Ike Eisenhower!

Talk about a good, honest, courageous, and a hardworking man

Now there was a leader!

I guess people forget or don’t know we had good ones

Hey, I even miss Billy Clinton

He had us in the black, got a lotta stuff done

And could string an understandabl sentence or two or three

Ya, he had his screw ups if ya know what I mean

But we’re in a terrible mess right now, boy

Leading by distract’n that’s what I calls it

Take yur eye off the ball that’s how the game is played today

Deep state, point the finger, blame others, name call, lie, COVID’s a hoax

Sell junk science, kick the work’n guy and don’t forget one of their favorites

Ta mix the message soze no one knows which a ways the ships a sail’n in

That’s a winner, that’s their plan, see

Causes folks ta fear and get cunfused

They like that approach it seems

In the meantime, folks suffer

I think that Buddha fella talked about that some

But it smells all ta high Heaven, now don’t it?

Sure, wish some people listened a ways back

Or thought bout people like me

And Hazel, my best friend of 59 years!

But we’re expendbl cord’n ta them

Gotta laugh a bit though

Laugh’n by the ways is good for yur soul they say, that is if ya got one

Coz ha ha, Ole Jimmy Buchanan go’n have some company right soon

You can bet all yur marbles on that one, son!

Yep, it’s a skunk awright, phew!

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

My Happy Place Too

This year has been so tough on me

As well I’m sure for you

I miss the waves, the ocean breeze

I miss the morning dew

Those morning walks down to the cove

Our walks, once side by side

Us breathing in the salty air

Each step a healthy stride

I miss the lobster seafood treats

I miss fresh clams in rolls

Then later with the moon at night

I miss our evening strolls

While lying on the beach at night

The moon is peaking through

And as we lay while looking up

The tide is coming too

So as for me, this year is tough

And though not on the shore

The beach is still my happy place

A place I still adore

DAN SWETT

Swanzey